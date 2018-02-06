By boat, N. Korean musicians arrive in South for Olympic gig

South Koreans wave unification flags as North Korea's Mangyongbong-92 ferry carrying North Korea's members of art troupe approaching to Mukho Port in Donghae, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The art troupe, led by Hyon Song Wol, also the leader of the famous Moranbong girl band hand-picked by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will perform in Gangneung and Seoul on Feb. 8 and Feb. 11, respectively, before returning home. Yonhap via AP Kim Do-hoon