From hoops to links to the rink, Gannon provides the voice

This 1983 photo shows North Carolina State's Terry Gannon helping cut down the nets following the Wolfpack's ACC Tournament Championship game in Atlanta, Ga. Gannon doesn't fit the profile. Sure, he's dunked plenty, and hit some long-range jumpers. But he certainly hasn't landed a quad or attempted a camel spin. An NCAA basketball champion at North Carolina State and a professional sportscaster handling hoops and golf, somehow Gannon has become the lead play-by-play voice of figure skating. The News & Observer via AP Robert Willett