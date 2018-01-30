'SNL' comedian Leslie Jones returns to Olympics as super fan

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Leslie Jones speaks at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Jones is joining NBC’s coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics as a contributor, reprising her role from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The network said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, that Jones will attend Olympic events, meet athletes and spread her enthusiasm for the games on television and online. The games run Feb. 9-25. Photo by Matt Sayles