Katie Couric returning for Winter Olympics opening ceremony

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Katie Couric poses in the press room at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. NBC is bringing back Katie Couric to co-host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics next month. She will be co-host with Mike Tirico, who is replacing Bob Costas as prime-time host of the games. The ceremony will take place in South Korea on Feb. 9. Photo by Jordan Strauss