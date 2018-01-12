Cindy Crawford makes new Super Bowl Pepsi commercial with her teenage son

Cindy Crawford’s 1992 Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi is iconic.
The leggy supermodel, wearing jean shorts and a tight white tank top, pulls up in front of a gas station in a red sports car then saunters over to a vending machine where she buys a can of Pepsi.
All the while, two young boys watch in admiration.
“This time of year it always gets featured in the roundups of the Best Super Bowl Commercials ever, and every January I revisit my original Pepsi spot that I just love because the music was perfect and the little boys were perfect and it was just one of those commercials that everyone loved and it made people happy,” Crawford told People.
Pepsi will try to recapture that magic by bringing Crawford back for another Super Bowl commercial this year. This time, she’ll have her 18-year-old son, Presley Gerber, at her side.
The 30-second spot, called “This Is the Pepsi,” features stars who have hawked Pepsi over the years. There have been more than a few - Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Madonna, Tina Turner among them.
The company revealed a brief clip of the commercial Thursday on Twitter.
It’s not the first time Pepsi has revisited the Crawford spot. A couple of years ago it replaced the people with emojis on giant Pepsi bottles for its PepsiMoji campaign.
This year’s Super Bowl spot is part of a new global campaign called “Pepsi Generations,” according to Ad Age. It resurrects a loyalty program called “Pepsi Stuff” that lets customers redeem points for swag such as vintage-style Pepsi T-shirts and hats.
And speaking of generations ...
“To include now my next generation, Presley, just makes it that much more familial feeling,” Crawford told People. “I hope it gives people that warm, fuzzy feeling.”
She said her model daughter, Kaia Gerber, felt a little left out that her brother got to be in the commercial.
“I was saying to Kaia, ‘Presley and I are doing this commercial’ and she was like, ‘Wait, Presley and you? What about me?,'” Crawford told People. “I said, ‘Your time will come, honey, don’t worry.’ I think it would be fun for her to get to really re-create my original spot.”
That would be easy to do, since Crawford still has those iconic cut-offs.
“They were my jeans that I wore that day and when we were doing wardrobe the stylist asked to just cut my jeans off,” she told People.
“Because your own jeans always fit you better if you’ve worn them awhile, so we just cut off my jeans and I got to keep my own jeans.”
Spoiler alert: She doesn’t wear them in the new commercial.
“I don’t know if the shorts would still fit but this time we didn’t want to bring them back because the commercial is about passing onto the next generation, it was a nod to the old commercial without wearing the exact same outfit,” Crawford told People.
“Time has gone on and I have an 18-year-old son now. I think Kaia will wear them one day.”
The Super Bowl is Feb. 4. Pink will sing the National Anthem. Justin Timberlake headlines the halftime show.
