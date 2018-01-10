Dolly Parton dinner show in Branson is dropping ‘Dixie’ from its title

Confederate statues are coming down across the South as cultural sensitivity rises, and now Dolly Parton is changing her act.
At least, the name of it. After all, “attitudes change.”
World Choice Investments, the company that produces dinner and live entertainment shows in Parton’s name in Branson, Mo.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Pigeon Forge, Tenn., announced this week that it is rebranding its “Dixie Stampede” production. No longer will the word “Dixie” appear in the title. Instead, the shows will be called simply “Dolly Parton’s Stampede.”
Parton said in a news release that her shows have been identified by where they are located. That would be former Confederate or border states.
Never miss a local story.
“We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities,” Parton is quoted as saying.
“Dolly Parton’s Stampede” is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 23 for the 2018 season in Branson. The website calls the shows “The Most Fun Place to Eat!”
The program description still has a North-South theme, however it promises a unified ending.
The website says the shows feature dinner in a 35,000-square-foot arena with 32 horses and riders that “will thrill you with daring feats of trick riding and competition, pitting North against South in a friendly and fun rivalry. You will enjoy a barrel full of music, dancing, special effects and family friendly comedy along the way. Celebrate as the North and South join together in a patriotic salute of Red, White and Blue featuring COLOR ME AMERICA, written and recorded by Dolly herself. The Patriotic Grand Finale soars with flying Doves of Peace, luminous costumes and fireworks, reminding you of the pride and spirit of America.”
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments