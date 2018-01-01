Japan emperor greets cheering crowd at palace for new year

Japan's Emperor Akihito, second from left, with Crown Prince Naruhito, left, waves to well-wishers from the bullet-proofed balcony during his New Year's public appearance with his family members at Imperial Palace in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Akihito, who is handing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son Naruhito next year, is being showered with cheers from tens of thousands of New Year's well-wishers at the palace. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo