The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:20 PM

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending December 28, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

2. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

3. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

4. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

5. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo..., Bebe Rexha

6. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

7. Thunder / Young Dumb & Broke, Imagine Dragons & Khalid

8. Gucci Gang, Lil Pump

9. Young Dumb & Broke, Khalid

10. Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage), Cardi B

Top Albums

1. The Greatest Showman (Original..., Various Artists

2. Revival, Eminem

3. ÷, Ed Sheeran

4. Reputation, Taylor Swift

5. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, HUNCHO JACK,Travis Scott & Quavo

6. Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Moti..., Various Artists

7. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

8. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix

9. The Thrill of It All, Sam Smith

10. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

