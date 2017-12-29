Entertainment

Singer Joy Villa demands apology from Corey Lewandowski

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 07:40 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Singer Joy Villa says she wants an apology from Corey Lewandowski for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering last fall. And she's defending herself against a video that shows her slapping another man's buttocks at a separate event.

Villa is a Trump supporter and potential congressional candidate who wore a dress displaying Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan to the Grammys. Lewandowski was Trump's campaign manager until being fired in June 2016.

Villa tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that she has apologized to the man who she hit: "When he said, 'Take it easy,' I stopped."

She said, "We have to say 'I'm sorry.'"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lewandowski has told Fox Business that "due process" was under way and would "determine a person's innocence."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    We bid a fond farewell to Jerry Lewis, Chuck Berry, Chris Cornell, Erin Moran, Della Reese, Mary Tyler Moore, David Cassidy and other stars who died in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 2:10

Celebrities who died in 2017
How to make a copycat of Starbucks' caramel apple cider 1:03

How to make a copycat of Starbucks' caramel apple cider
Dad caught on video dancing alongside his daughter 1:12

Dad caught on video dancing alongside his daughter

View More Video