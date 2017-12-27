Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 18-24

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 03:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 18-24. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Saturday Night Football: Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC, 15.29 million.

2. "The OT," Fox, 12.76 million

3. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.32 million.

4. "Saturday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 11.023 million.

5. "The Voice (Monday)," NBC, 11.022 million.

6. "The Voice (Tuesday)," NBC, 10.91 million.

7. NFL Regular Season: Atlanta at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 9.46 million.

8. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 9.42 million.

9. "Mom," CBS, 8.85 million.

10. "Survivor," CBS, 8.73 million.

11. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 8.04 million.

12. "The Voice (Tuesday)," NBC, 7.91 million.

13. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 7.25 million.

14. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 6.72 million.

15. "I Love Lucy Christmas Special," CBS, 6.5 million.

16. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.4 million

17. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.29 million.

18. "S.W.A.T.," CBS, 6.28 million.

19. "Survivor Reunion," CBS, 5.97 million.

20. "The Dick Van Dyke Show," CBS, 5.83 million.

