Entertainment

Updated: Your megaguide to New Year’s events around Kansas City

By Dan Kelly

December 27, 2017 10:42 AM

THREE PLACES TO CHECK OUT

Crown Center

Mayor’s Christmas Tree, through Dec. 30

EBT Santa’s Countdown to Christmas, through Dec. 31

Santa’s Gingerbread Station, through Dec. 31

Crown Center Ice Terrace, through March 11

Powell Gardens

Festival of Lights, through Jan. 7

Amoroso, Jan. 7

Union Station

Astro Botanicals Exhibit, through Dec. 31

Mini Holiday Express Train, through Jan. 1

Gingerbread House Display, through Jan. 1

Holiday Magic Laser Show at the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, through Jan. 7

CLASSICAL MUSIC AND DANCE

“Raggedy Ann & Andy’s Christmas Adventure,” Theatre for Young America

Through Dec. 30, H&R Block City Stage. tya.org

“A Christmas Bette!”

Through Jan. 1, Martin City Melodrama & Vaudeville Co. martincitymelodrama.org

OTHER HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

“A Country School Christmas”

Through Dec. 30, Lanesfield Historic Site. jocogov.org/facility/lanesfield-historic-site

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Through Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.org

Victorian Holiday Elegance

Through Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org

Winterfest

Through Dec. 30, Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com

Christmas in the Park

Through Dec. 31, Longview Lake Park. makeyourdayhere.com

Holidays at Prairiefire

Through Dec. 31, Prairiefire. visitprairiefire.com

Downtown Dazzle

Through Jan. 1, downtown Kansas City. dazzlekc.com

“A Very Fifties Christmas”

Through Jan. 6, Johnson County Museum. jocogov.org/dept/museum

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

Through Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org

“Norman Rockwell’s Christmas: Original Artwork for Hallmark Cards”

Through Jan. 27, Hallmark Visitors Center. corporate.hallmark.com/about/hallmark-cards-company/hallmark-visitors-center

ICE RINKS

The Ice at Park Place

Through Feb. 19, Park Place. parkplaceleawood.com/special-offers/ice

Linden Square Skating Rink

Through Feb. 19, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info

Crown Center Ice Terrace

Through March 11, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/iceterrace

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTIES

Allegro Ballroom

New Year’s Eve Party featuring Max Groove Duo. $90; $160 for couple. 8 p.m. eventbrite.co.uk/event/38057022579

Californos

The Black Party. $75-$125. blackpartykc.com

Foundation Event Space

New Year’s Eve Party 2018. 8 p.m. $15. squareup.com/store/rmep

The Grille at Park Place

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party. 8 p.m. grilleatparkplace.com

KC Live! Block

NYE Live! with access to all KC Live! venues. 9 p.m. $60-$180. nye-live.com/kansas-city

Martini Corner

Countdown at the Corner. 8 p.m. $40-$80. eventbrite.com/event/39522181910

Melange Dance & Events

New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring Boomerz. 8 p.m. $50. melangekc.com

One Block South

New Year’s Eve 2018. 8 p.m. $20. oneblocksouthkc.com

Overland Park Ballroom

Midnight Mardi Gras. 6:30 p.m. $45-$95. eventbrite.com/event/40844038619

Prohibition Hall

#NoGlam NYE 2018. 9 p.m. $20-$37.50. eventbrite.com/event/36875403324

Ritz Charles

One Night Stand. 8 p.m. $35-$85. mykcevent.com/2017/12/new-years-eve-party-at-the-ritz-charles

Scottish Rite Temple

NYE at the Temple VIII. 8 p.m. $50-$250. nyekc.com

Tiffany Ballroom

Black and White NYE Ball. 8 p.m. $65-$75. eventbrite.com/event/39797809319

Union Station

New Year’s Swingin’ Eve featuring Dave Stephens and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra 7. 8 p.m. $110-$195. unionstation.org/events/new-years-swingin-eve

Uptown Theater

New Year’s Eve featuring Casi Joy. $50. 8 p.m. uptowntheater.com

The View at Briarcliff

Champagne Chic New Year’s Eve. 6:30 p.m. $15-$559. eventbrite.com/event/38955187013

VooDoo

New Year’s Eve Celebration. 9 p.m. $7-$23. voodookc.com

Waldo and Brookside

NYE Limo Bus Bar Crawl. 8 p.m. $40. eventbrite.com/event/33412369296

NEW YEAR’S EVE MUSIC AND SHOWS

Ameristar

The Zeros and Boogie Wonderland. 8:30 p.m. $30. ameristar.com

BB’s Lawnside BBQ

New Year’s Eve Blues Bash with Nick Schnebelen and Heather Newman. 9 p.m. $15, $25 for couple. bbslawnsidebbq.com

Hollywood Casino

Disco Dick & the Mirror Balls. 9 p.m. County Road 5. 9:30 p.m. hollywoodcasinokansas.com

Kansas City Improv

John Caparulo. 7:30 and 10 p.m. $25-$60. improvkc.com

Kick Comedy Theater

KC Improv Company. 8 p.m. $25-$32. eventbrite.com/event/39862277144

Knuckleheads

Samantha Fish, Bel Airs and Atlantic Express. 7 p.m. $90. knuckleheadskc.com

Musical Theater Heritage at Crown Center

New Year’s Eve Jazz Extravaganza. 8 p.m. $45. musicaltheaterheritage.com

New Theatre Restaurant

“Funny Money.” 7:15 p.m. $102-$143. newtheatre.com

Victor and Penny
Victor & Penny (Jeff Freling and Erin McGrane) will host Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve at the RecordBar.
File photo

RecordBar

Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Hosted by Victor & Penny. 9 p.m. $20-$50. therecordbar.com

Sprint Center

Kid Rock. 9 p.m. $18-$127. sprintcenter.com

Uptown Arts Bar

Poets vs. Comics. 8 p.m. $10. facebook.com/events/503681613352115

NEW YEAR’S EVE FOR FAMILIES

CoCo Key

Balloon Artist. 3:30 p.m. cocokeykansascity.com

George Owens Nature Park

Full Moon Hike. 5 and 6:30 p.m. georgeowensnaturepark.org

Great Wolf Lodge

Snowball, the New Year’s Eve Celebration. 8 p.m. greatwolf.com/kansas-city

Kansas City Zoo

Zoo Year’s Eve with ball drop to sea lions. 10 a.m. $11.50-$14.50. kansascityzoo.org

Lenexa Public Market

New Year’s Eve Family Celebration. 5-7 p.m. Free. lenexapublicmarket.com

Paradise Park

New Year’s Eve Party. Noon-6 p.m. paradise-park.com

Science City at Union Station

Noon Year’s Eve. Noon-7 p.m. $13.25. unionstation.org/sciencecity

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers. 7:05 p.m. $16-$55. kcmavericks.com

Wonderscope Children’s Museum

WonderEve. 9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 30. $8. wonderscope.org

Dan Kelly

