Updated: Your megaguide to New Year’s events around Kansas City

THREE PLACES TO CHECK OUT
Crown Center
Mayor’s Christmas Tree, through Dec. 30
EBT Santa’s Countdown to Christmas, through Dec. 31
Santa’s Gingerbread Station, through Dec. 31
Crown Center Ice Terrace, through March 11
Powell Gardens
Festival of Lights, through Jan. 7
Amoroso, Jan. 7
Union Station
Astro Botanicals Exhibit, through Dec. 31
Mini Holiday Express Train, through Jan. 1
Gingerbread House Display, through Jan. 1
Holiday Magic Laser Show at the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, through Jan. 7
CLASSICAL MUSIC AND DANCE
“Raggedy Ann & Andy’s Christmas Adventure,” Theatre for Young America
Through Dec. 30, H&R Block City Stage. tya.org
“A Christmas Bette!”
Through Jan. 1, Martin City Melodrama & Vaudeville Co. martincitymelodrama.org
OTHER HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS
“A Country School Christmas”
Through Dec. 30, Lanesfield Historic Site. jocogov.org/facility/lanesfield-historic-site
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
Through Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. bwestate.org
Victorian Holiday Elegance
Through Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. vailemansion.org
Winterfest
Through Dec. 30, Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com
Christmas in the Park
Through Dec. 31, Longview Lake Park. makeyourdayhere.com
Holidays at Prairiefire
Through Dec. 31, Prairiefire. visitprairiefire.com
Downtown Dazzle
Through Jan. 1, downtown Kansas City. dazzlekc.com
“A Very Fifties Christmas”
Through Jan. 6, Johnson County Museum. jocogov.org/dept/museum
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane
Through Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org
“Norman Rockwell’s Christmas: Original Artwork for Hallmark Cards”
Through Jan. 27, Hallmark Visitors Center. corporate.hallmark.com/about/hallmark-cards-company/hallmark-visitors-center
ICE RINKS
The Ice at Park Place
Through Feb. 19, Park Place. parkplaceleawood.com/special-offers/ice
Linden Square Skating Rink
Through Feb. 19, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info
Crown Center Ice Terrace
Through March 11, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/iceterrace
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTIES
Allegro Ballroom
New Year’s Eve Party featuring Max Groove Duo. $90; $160 for couple. 8 p.m. eventbrite.co.uk/event/38057022579
Californos
The Black Party. $75-$125. blackpartykc.com
Foundation Event Space
New Year’s Eve Party 2018. 8 p.m. $15. squareup.com/store/rmep
The Grille at Park Place
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party. 8 p.m. grilleatparkplace.com
KC Live! Block
NYE Live! with access to all KC Live! venues. 9 p.m. $60-$180. nye-live.com/kansas-city
Martini Corner
Countdown at the Corner. 8 p.m. $40-$80. eventbrite.com/event/39522181910
Melange Dance & Events
New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring Boomerz. 8 p.m. $50. melangekc.com
One Block South
New Year’s Eve 2018. 8 p.m. $20. oneblocksouthkc.com
Overland Park Ballroom
Midnight Mardi Gras. 6:30 p.m. $45-$95. eventbrite.com/event/40844038619
Prohibition Hall
#NoGlam NYE 2018. 9 p.m. $20-$37.50. eventbrite.com/event/36875403324
Ritz Charles
One Night Stand. 8 p.m. $35-$85. mykcevent.com/2017/12/new-years-eve-party-at-the-ritz-charles
Scottish Rite Temple
NYE at the Temple VIII. 8 p.m. $50-$250. nyekc.com
Tiffany Ballroom
Black and White NYE Ball. 8 p.m. $65-$75. eventbrite.com/event/39797809319
Union Station
New Year’s Swingin’ Eve featuring Dave Stephens and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra 7. 8 p.m. $110-$195. unionstation.org/events/new-years-swingin-eve
Uptown Theater
New Year’s Eve featuring Casi Joy. $50. 8 p.m. uptowntheater.com
The View at Briarcliff
Champagne Chic New Year’s Eve. 6:30 p.m. $15-$559. eventbrite.com/event/38955187013
VooDoo
New Year’s Eve Celebration. 9 p.m. $7-$23. voodookc.com
Waldo and Brookside
NYE Limo Bus Bar Crawl. 8 p.m. $40. eventbrite.com/event/33412369296
NEW YEAR’S EVE MUSIC AND SHOWS
Ameristar
The Zeros and Boogie Wonderland. 8:30 p.m. $30. ameristar.com
BB’s Lawnside BBQ
New Year’s Eve Blues Bash with Nick Schnebelen and Heather Newman. 9 p.m. $15, $25 for couple. bbslawnsidebbq.com
Hollywood Casino
Disco Dick & the Mirror Balls. 9 p.m. County Road 5. 9:30 p.m. hollywoodcasinokansas.com
Kansas City Improv
John Caparulo. 7:30 and 10 p.m. $25-$60. improvkc.com
Kick Comedy Theater
KC Improv Company. 8 p.m. $25-$32. eventbrite.com/event/39862277144
Knuckleheads
Samantha Fish, Bel Airs and Atlantic Express. 7 p.m. $90. knuckleheadskc.com
Musical Theater Heritage at Crown Center
New Year’s Eve Jazz Extravaganza. 8 p.m. $45. musicaltheaterheritage.com
New Theatre Restaurant
“Funny Money.” 7:15 p.m. $102-$143. newtheatre.com
RecordBar
Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Hosted by Victor & Penny. 9 p.m. $20-$50. therecordbar.com
Sprint Center
Kid Rock. 9 p.m. $18-$127. sprintcenter.com
Uptown Arts Bar
Poets vs. Comics. 8 p.m. $10. facebook.com/events/503681613352115
NEW YEAR’S EVE FOR FAMILIES
CoCo Key
Balloon Artist. 3:30 p.m. cocokeykansascity.com
George Owens Nature Park
Full Moon Hike. 5 and 6:30 p.m. georgeowensnaturepark.org
Great Wolf Lodge
Snowball, the New Year’s Eve Celebration. 8 p.m. greatwolf.com/kansas-city
Kansas City Zoo
Zoo Year’s Eve with ball drop to sea lions. 10 a.m. $11.50-$14.50. kansascityzoo.org
Lenexa Public Market
New Year’s Eve Family Celebration. 5-7 p.m. Free. lenexapublicmarket.com
Paradise Park
New Year’s Eve Party. Noon-6 p.m. paradise-park.com
Science City at Union Station
Noon Year’s Eve. Noon-7 p.m. $13.25. unionstation.org/sciencecity
Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers. 7:05 p.m. $16-$55. kcmavericks.com
Wonderscope Children’s Museum
WonderEve. 9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 30. $8. wonderscope.org
