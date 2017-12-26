Entertainment

Fire that left 54 without homes was intentionally set

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 05:42 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Authorities say 54 people are without a home after a Christmas Eve fire at a South Carolina apartment complex that investigators say was intentionally set.

Spartanburg Fire Marshall Brad Hall said no one was seriously injured in the fire around 6 a.m. Sunday, but some people had to jump from second story windows and one woman was rescued from the third floor of the Crown Pointe apartments

Hall says all the apartments in the 20-unit building were damaged by fire, smoke or water.

Hall told media outlets that trained dogs detected some kind of accelerant at the scene of the fire. He says authorities don't have a suspect yet.

