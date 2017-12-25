FILE - In this April 16, 2017, file photo, Lorde performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Lorde's "Melodrama" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Lorde has cancelled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer after appeals by pro-Palestinian activists. The New Zealand musician said in a statement Sunday that "the right decision at this time" was to cancel her June 2018 concert in Tel Aviv, which was announced earlier this month.
FILE - In this April 16, 2017, file photo, Lorde performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Lorde's "Melodrama" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Lorde has cancelled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer after appeals by pro-Palestinian activists. The New Zealand musician said in a statement Sunday that "the right decision at this time" was to cancel her June 2018 concert in Tel Aviv, which was announced earlier this month. Photo by Amy Harris

Entertainment

Lorde scraps Israel concert amid boycott calls

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 05:19 AM

JERUSALEM

Lorde has cancelled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer after appeals by pro-Palestinian activists.

The New Zealand musician said in a statement Sunday that "the right decision at this time" was to cancel her June 2018 concert in Tel Aviv, which was announced earlier this month.

Her announcement followed calls by proponents of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement to cancel her performance over Israel's human rights record. Lorde joins artists including Roger Waters and Elvis Costello in boycotting Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

Lorde said that after having "lots of discussions" about the matter, "I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one."

The Israeli concert promoter responded to the cancellation: "We forgive her."

