Vonn happy to mix sport and politics ahead of Olympics

Running helps Modesto man lose more than 130 pounds

On a cool Tuesday evening, Shane Jones stood among dozens of runners of the ShadowChase Running Club to share some final tips ahead of the Modesto Marathon on March 20. A fit and lanky runner, it's hard to imagine that Jones once weighed more than 300 pounds. Known as the "big kid" growing up, food was his salvation. After being categorized as "morbidly obese" by his doctor, Jones knew something had to change. He took his first step toward weight loss two years ago and has been pressing forward ever since.