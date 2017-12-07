Updated: Your megaguide to holiday events around Kansas City

SEVEN PLACES TO CHECK OUT
Crown Center
Holiday choirs, through Dec. 19
Holiday music, Sunday-Saturday, through Dec. 23
Never miss a local story.
Mayor’s Christmas Tree, through Dec. 30
EBT Santa’s Countdown to Christmas, through Dec. 31
Santa’s Gingerbread Station, through Dec. 31
Crown Center Ice Terrace, through March 11
Kansas City Zoo
Santa Dives, Dec. 9-10 and 16-17
Winter Wonderland, Dec. 16-17, Kansas City Zoo
National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
Christmas Stories, Dec. 16 and 23
Father Christmas Comes to T/m, Dec. 17
Powell Gardens
Festival of Lights, through Jan. 7
Chapel Concert Series: Christmas Trio, Dec. 10
Making Spirits Bright, Dec. 16
Amoroso, Jan. 7
Power & Light District
powerandlightdistrict.com/holidays
S’mores with Santa, Dec. 9
Bubbles off the Block, Dec. 7
12 Bars of Charity, Dec. 15
Brunch with Santa, Dec. 17
Union Station
Classic Holiday Throwback Movie Series, through Dec. 14
Astro Botanicals Exhibit, through Dec. 31
Mini Holiday Express Train, through Jan. 1
“Merry Science Day” in Science City, Dec. 9
Strawberry Swing’s Holiday Swing, Dec. 10
Gingerbread House Display, Dec. 14-Jan. 1
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express Train, Dec. 15-19
Holiday Magic Laser Show at the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, Dec. 16-Jan. 7
Snow Globe Performance in Grand Plaza, Dec. 16
Trombone Christmas in Grand Hall, Dec. 16
Zona Rosa
Visits with Santa Claus, through Dec. 24
Santa Paws for NAWS, Dec. 11 and 18
CLASSICAL MUSIC AND DANCE
Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker”
Through Dec. 24, Muriel Kauffman Theatre. kcballet.org
Kansas City Chorale, “Wintersong”
Dec. 7, Rozzelle Court. kcchorale.org
Kansas City Chorale, “The Holiday Concerts”
Dec. 8, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church. kcchorale.org
Kansas City Symphony, Handel’s “Messiah”
Dec. 8-10, Helzberg Hall. kcsymphony.org
“The Nutcracker, A Kansas Ballet”
Dec. 8-17, Lawrence Arts Center. lawrenceartscenter.org
TubaChristmas
Dec. 8, Helzberg Hall. kcsymphony.org
UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance Opera, “Amahl and the Night Visitors”
Dec. 8, St. John’s United Methodist Church. conservatory.umkc.edu
Danú and Kansas City Chorale
Dec. 9, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Fountain City Brass Band, “’Tis the Season”
Dec. 9, Bell Cultural Events Center. bellcenter.mnu.edu
Kansas City Chorale, “A Family Christmas”
Dec. 9, St. Michael the Archangel. kcchorale.org
Lee’s Summit Symphony, “Reflections Across the Pond: An English Christmas”
Dec. 9, Lee’s Summit High School Performing Arts Center. lssymphony.org
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Packages With Beaus”
Dec. 10, Yardley Hall. hmckc.org
Northland Symphony, Annual Holiday Concert
Dec. 10, Staley High School. northlandsymphony.org
Truth Sent From Above Choir, Christmas Concert
Dec. 10, Bell Cultural Events Center. bellcenter.mnu.edu
William Jewell College choirs, “The City Come Again”
Dec. 11, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. kccathedral.org
Kansas City BrassWorks, “Holiday in Brass”
Dec. 11, Atonement Lutheran Church. kcbrassworks.com or atoneluth.org
Overland Park Civic Band, Christmas Concert
Dec. 14, Bell Cultural Events Center. facebook.com/opcivicband
Dramatic Truth Ballet Theatre, “The Mystery of Christmas”
Dec. 15-17, Goppert Theatre. dramatictruth.org/mystery-of-christmas-2
Jacomo Chorale, Christmas Concert
Dec. 15, Mission Woods Community of Christ Church. jacomochorale.org
Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival
Dec. 15-19, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral”
Dec. 15, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and Dec. 17, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. festivalsingers.org
American Youth Ballet, “The Nutcracker”
Dec. 16-17, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Central Standard, “Holiday Harmonies”
Dec. 16, Folly. follytheater.org
Ensemble Iberica, “Cantigas de Santa Maria”
Dec. 16, St. Paul’s Episcopal. ensembleiberica.org
Heritage Philharmonic, “The Spirit of Christmas”
Dec. 16, Blue Springs High School Performing Arts Center. heritagephilharmonic.org
Ibsen Ballet Theatre Youth Company, “The Nutcracker Ballet”
Dec. 16-17, Staley High School Performing Arts Theatre. ibsendance.net
Kansas City Horn Club, “Holidays With Horns”
Dec. 16, Lenexa United Methodist Church. facebook.com/kchornclub
Kantorei KC, “Music for Advent and Christmas”
Dec. 16, Central United Methodist, and Dec. 17, Visitation. kantoreikc.org
Liberty Youth Ballet Company, “The Nutcracker”
Dec. 16-17, Liberty Community Center. lybc.live
“Messiah” Singalong
Dec. 16, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. kccathedral.org
Mid America Freedom Band, “Kringle and Krampus: Holidays on Screen”
Dec. 16-17, National World War I Museum. freedomband.com
Miller Marley Youth Ballet, “Clara’s Dream”
Dec. 16-17, Olathe South High School Performing Arts Center. millermarley.com
Hermon Mehari Quintet, “Winterlude”
Dec. 17, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries
Spire Chamber Ensemble, “Messiah” Sing-Along
Dec. 18, United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Leawood. spirechamberensemble.org
Olathe Civic Band Holiday Concert
Dec. 19, Olathe Northwest High School. olathecivicband.org
Spire Chamber Ensemble, Handel’s “Messiah”
Dec. 20, Kauffman Center. spirechamberensemble.org
Kansas City Symphony, “Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ ”
Dec. 22-23, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Moscow Ballet, “Great Russian Nutcracker”
Dec. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
THEATER AND COMEDY
“The Judy Garland Pill Popping Christmas,” Late Night Theatre
Through Dec. 23, Missie B’s. latenighttheatre.com
“Milking Christmas”
Through Dec. 23, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com
“Christmas in Song”
Through Dec. 24, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
“Raggedy Ann & Andy’s Christmas Adventure,” Theatre for Young America
Through Dec. 30, H&R Block City Stage. tya.org
“A Christmas Bette!”
Through Jan. 1, Martin City Melodrama & Vaudeville Co. martincitymelodrama.org
“A Spectacular Christmas Show”
Dec. 7-23, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Dec. 7-17, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Culture House
Dec. 8-10, Oak Park Mall. culturehouse.com
“The Happy Elf,” Theatre in the Park
Dec. 8-24, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org
“A Wonderful Life,” Music Theatre Kansas City
Dec. 8-17, B&B Live. mtkc.org
“Holly Jolly Christmas”
Dec. 9 and 16, Puppetry Arts Institute. hazelle.org
“A Crooner Christmas, Sinatra Style”
Dec. 14-16, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Dec. 16, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Dickens Carolers in Concert
Dec. 20-22, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
OTHER MUSIC
Decades Rewind, “Rockin’ the Holiday Spirit”
Dec. 7, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith
Dec. 8, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Jewel, Handmade Holiday Tour
Dec. 8, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Lindsey Stirling, Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour
Dec. 8, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
KPR Big Band Christmas
Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 9, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow
Dec. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas”
Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. kcjazzorchestra.net
Culture House, “The Holly & The Ivy: Celebrating the Season in Song”
Dec. 15-17, Oak Park Mall. culturehouse.com
HOMES TOURS
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
Through Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. $3-6. bwestate.org
Victorian Holiday Elegance
Through Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. $3-$6. vailemansion.org
Kappa Kappa Gamma Tour
Dec. 7, Mission Hills area. $25-$30. kappahomestour.com
Mantels and Martinis
Dec. 7, Winterset Valley, Lee’s Summit. $45. mantelsandmartinis.com
Young Matrons Holly & Mistletoe Tour
Dec. 7, Independence. $12-$15. independenceyoungmatrons.org
Candlelight Tour
Dec. 8-9, John Wornall House. $15. wornallmajors.org
Downtown Dazzle Urban Homes Tour
Dec. 9, Kansas City. Free. downtowndazzle.com/kansas-city-urban-homes-tour
LET THERE BE LIGHTS
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane
Through Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org
Christmas in the Park
Through Dec. 31, Longview Lake Park. makeyourdayhere.com
Liberty Light Show
Dec. 8-10, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. pleasantvalley.org
Holiday Nights
Dec. 9, Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com
Christmas on the Square: Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, Tree Auction and Chili Dinner
Dec. 9, Downtown Harrisonville. harrisonvillechamber.com
OTHER HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS
“A Country School Christmas”
Through Dec. 30, Lanesfield Historic Site. jocogov.org/facility/lanesfield-historic-site
Winterfest
Through Dec. 30, Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com
Holidays at Prairiefire
Through Dec. 31, Prairiefire. visitprairiefire.com
Downtown Dazzle
Through Jan. 1, downtown Kansas City. dazzlekc.com
“A Very Fifties Christmas”
Through Jan. 6, Johnson County Museum. jocogov.org/dept/museum
“Norman Rockwell’s Christmas: Original Artwork for Hallmark Cards”
Through Jan. 27, Hallmark Visitors Center. corporate.hallmark.com/about/hallmark-cards-company/hallmark-visitors-center
Puppets for Paws with Santa Claus
Dec. 8, Summit Fair. kansascity.carpediem.cd/events/5039247
A Christmas Celebration
Dec. 9, Missouri Town 1855. makeyourdayhere.com
Holiday Bricktacular
Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, Legoland Discovery Center. kansascity.legolanddiscoverycenter.com
“A Kansas City Christmas”
Dec. 9-10, Lenexa Baptist Church. lenexabaptist.com
Kris Kringle 5K Run
Dec. 9, Southeast Community Center. kcparks.org/about-recreation/athletics/cross-country-runs/kris-kringle-5k-run
Lewis and Clark Christmas
Dec. 9, National Frontier Trails Museum. visitindependence.com/event/lewis-clark-christmas
Santa Express
Dec. 9-10, National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com
Santa Train
Dec. 9, Belton, Grandview & Kansas City Railroad. beltonrailroad.org
’Tis the SEAson
Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, Sea Life. visitsealife.com/kansas-city
Whoville Holidays
Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, City Market. thecitymarket.org
Santa Rampage bike ride and pub crawl
Dec. 9, The Filling Station. facebook.com/santarampagekc
Ruth Fredman Cernea Great Latke Hamantash Debate
Dec. 10, White Theatre, Jewish Community Campus. greatdebatekc.org
The Fairy Princess
Dec 13-17, Kansas City Garment District Museum. kansascitymuseum.org
Winter Solstice Torch-lit Hike
Dec. 13, George Owens Nature Park. georgeowensnaturepark.org
Candy Cane Course 5K and 10K
Dec. 16, Lee’s Summit. bodiesracecompany.com/kansascity
Santacon Pub Crawl
Dec. 16, Westport district. santaconkc.wixsite.com/mysite
Winter Solstice Celebration
Dec. 16, Ernie Miller Nature Center. erniemiller.com
Brunch with Santa
Dec. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Santa’s Secret Workshop
Dec. 19, Eighteen Ninety. eventbrite.com/event/40153725875
Santa Ball
Dec. 23, Leinenkugel’s. ticketfly.com/event/1594492
ICE RINKS
The Ice at Park Place
Through Feb. 19, Park Place. parkplaceleawood.com/special-offers/ice
Linden Square Skating Rink
Through Feb. 19, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info
Crown Center Ice Terrace
Through March 11, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/iceterrace
Winter Holiday Show
Dec. 10, Line Creek. kcparks.org/facility/line-creek
Skate with Santa
Dec. 15, Line Creek Community Center Ice Arena. kcparks.org/facility/line-creek
Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments