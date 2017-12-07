TubaChristmas returns Dec. 8 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Entertainment

Updated: Your megaguide to holiday events around Kansas City

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

December 07, 2017 03:00 PM

SEVEN PLACES TO CHECK OUT

Crown Center

crowncenter.com

Holiday choirs, through Dec. 19

Holiday music, Sunday-Saturday, through Dec. 23

Mayor’s Christmas Tree, through Dec. 30

EBT Santa’s Countdown to Christmas, through Dec. 31

Santa’s Gingerbread Station, through Dec. 31

Crown Center Ice Terrace, through March 11

Kansas City Zoo

kansascityzoo.org

Santa Dives, Dec. 9-10 and 16-17

Winter Wonderland, Dec. 16-17, Kansas City Zoo

National Museum of Toys and Miniatures

toyandminiaturemuseum.org

Christmas Stories, Dec. 16 and 23

Father Christmas Comes to T/m, Dec. 17

Powell Gardens

powellgardens.org

Festival of Lights, through Jan. 7

Chapel Concert Series: Christmas Trio, Dec. 10

Making Spirits Bright, Dec. 16

Amoroso, Jan. 7

Power & Light District

powerandlightdistrict.com/holidays

S’mores with Santa, Dec. 9

Bubbles off the Block, Dec. 7

12 Bars of Charity, Dec. 15

Brunch with Santa, Dec. 17

Union Station

unionstation.org

Classic Holiday Throwback Movie Series, through Dec. 14

Astro Botanicals Exhibit, through Dec. 31

Mini Holiday Express Train, through Jan. 1

“Merry Science Day” in Science City, Dec. 9

Strawberry Swing’s Holiday Swing, Dec. 10

Gingerbread House Display, Dec. 14-Jan. 1

Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express Train, Dec. 15-19

Holiday Magic Laser Show at the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, Dec. 16-Jan. 7

Snow Globe Performance in Grand Plaza, Dec. 16

Trombone Christmas in Grand Hall, Dec. 16

Zona Rosa

zonarosa.com

Visits with Santa Claus, through Dec. 24

Santa Paws for NAWS, Dec. 11 and 18

CLASSICAL MUSIC AND DANCE

Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker”

Through Dec. 24, Muriel Kauffman Theatre. kcballet.org

Kansas City Chorale, “Wintersong”

Dec. 7, Rozzelle Court. kcchorale.org

Kansas City Chorale, “The Holiday Concerts”

Dec. 8, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church. kcchorale.org

Kansas City Symphony, Handel’s “Messiah”

Dec. 8-10, Helzberg Hall. kcsymphony.org

“The Nutcracker, A Kansas Ballet”

Dec. 8-17, Lawrence Arts Center. lawrenceartscenter.org

TubaChristmas

Dec. 8, Helzberg Hall. kcsymphony.org

UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance Opera, “Amahl and the Night Visitors”

Dec. 8, St. John’s United Methodist Church. conservatory.umkc.edu

Danú and Kansas City Chorale

Dec. 9, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Fountain City Brass Band, “’Tis the Season”

Dec. 9, Bell Cultural Events Center. bellcenter.mnu.edu

Kansas City Chorale, “A Family Christmas”

Dec. 9, St. Michael the Archangel. kcchorale.org

Lee’s Summit Symphony, “Reflections Across the Pond: An English Christmas”

Dec. 9, Lee’s Summit High School Performing Arts Center. lssymphony.org

Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Packages With Beaus”

Dec. 10, Yardley Hall. hmckc.org

Northland Symphony, Annual Holiday Concert

Dec. 10, Staley High School. northlandsymphony.org

Truth Sent From Above Choir, Christmas Concert

Dec. 10, Bell Cultural Events Center. bellcenter.mnu.edu

William Jewell College choirs, “The City Come Again”

Dec. 11, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. kccathedral.org

Kansas City BrassWorks, “Holiday in Brass”

Dec. 11, Atonement Lutheran Church. kcbrassworks.com or atoneluth.org

Overland Park Civic Band, Christmas Concert

Dec. 14, Bell Cultural Events Center. facebook.com/opcivicband

Dramatic Truth Ballet Theatre, “The Mystery of Christmas”

Dec. 15-17, Goppert Theatre. dramatictruth.org/mystery-of-christmas-2

Jacomo Chorale, Christmas Concert

Dec. 15, Mission Woods Community of Christ Church. jacomochorale.org

Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival

Dec. 15-19, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral”

Dec. 15, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and Dec. 17, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. festivalsingers.org

American Youth Ballet, “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 16-17, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Central Standard, “Holiday Harmonies”

Dec. 16, Folly. follytheater.org

Ensemble Iberica, “Cantigas de Santa Maria”

Dec. 16, St. Paul’s Episcopal. ensembleiberica.org

Heritage Philharmonic, “The Spirit of Christmas”

Dec. 16, Blue Springs High School Performing Arts Center. heritagephilharmonic.org

Ibsen Ballet Theatre Youth Company, “The Nutcracker Ballet”

Dec. 16-17, Staley High School Performing Arts Theatre. ibsendance.net

Kansas City Horn Club, “Holidays With Horns”

Dec. 16, Lenexa United Methodist Church. facebook.com/kchornclub

Kantorei KC, “Music for Advent and Christmas”

Dec. 16, Central United Methodist, and Dec. 17, Visitation. kantoreikc.org

Liberty Youth Ballet Company, “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 16-17, Liberty Community Center. lybc.live

“Messiah” Singalong

Dec. 16, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. kccathedral.org

Mid America Freedom Band, “Kringle and Krampus: Holidays on Screen”

Dec. 16-17, National World War I Museum. freedomband.com

Miller Marley Youth Ballet, “Clara’s Dream”

Dec. 16-17, Olathe South High School Performing Arts Center. millermarley.com

Hermon Mehari Quintet, “Winterlude”

Dec. 17, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries

Spire Chamber Ensemble, “Messiah” Sing-Along

Dec. 18, United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Leawood. spirechamberensemble.org

Olathe Civic Band Holiday Concert

Dec. 19, Olathe Northwest High School. olathecivicband.org

Spire Chamber Ensemble, Handel’s “Messiah”

Dec. 20, Kauffman Center. spirechamberensemble.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ 

Dec. 22-23, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Moscow Ballet, “Great Russian Nutcracker”

Dec. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

THEATER AND COMEDY

“The Judy Garland Pill Popping Christmas,” Late Night Theatre

Through Dec. 23, Missie B’s. latenighttheatre.com

“Milking Christmas”

Through Dec. 23, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com

“Christmas in Song”

Through Dec. 24, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

“Raggedy Ann & Andy’s Christmas Adventure,” Theatre for Young America

Through Dec. 30, H&R Block City Stage. tya.org

“A Christmas Bette!”

Through Jan. 1, Martin City Melodrama & Vaudeville Co. martincitymelodrama.org

“A Spectacular Christmas Show”

Dec. 7-23, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

Dec. 7-17, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Culture House

Dec. 8-10, Oak Park Mall. culturehouse.com

“The Happy Elf,” Theatre in the Park

Dec. 8-24, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org

“A Wonderful Life,” Music Theatre Kansas City

Dec. 8-17, B&B Live. mtkc.org

“Holly Jolly Christmas”

Dec. 9 and 16, Puppetry Arts Institute. hazelle.org

“A Crooner Christmas, Sinatra Style”

Dec. 14-16, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Dec. 16, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Dickens Carolers in Concert

Dec. 20-22, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

OTHER MUSIC

Decades Rewind, “Rockin’ the Holiday Spirit”

Dec. 7, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith

Dec. 8, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Jewel, Handmade Holiday Tour

Dec. 8, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Lindsey Stirling, Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour

Dec. 8, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

KPR Big Band Christmas

Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 9, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow

Dec. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas”

Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. kcjazzorchestra.net

Culture House, “The Holly & The Ivy: Celebrating the Season in Song”

Dec. 15-17, Oak Park Mall. culturehouse.com

HOMES TOURS

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Through Dec. 30, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. $3-6. bwestate.org

Victorian Holiday Elegance

Through Dec. 30, Vaile Mansion. $3-$6. vailemansion.org

Kappa Kappa Gamma Tour

Dec. 7, Mission Hills area. $25-$30. kappahomestour.com

Mantels and Martinis

Dec. 7, Winterset Valley, Lee’s Summit. $45. mantelsandmartinis.com

Young Matrons Holly & Mistletoe Tour

Dec. 7, Independence. $12-$15. independenceyoungmatrons.org

Candlelight Tour

Dec. 8-9, John Wornall House. $15. wornallmajors.org

Downtown Dazzle Urban Homes Tour

Dec. 9, Kansas City. Free. downtowndazzle.com/kansas-city-urban-homes-tour

LET THERE BE LIGHTS

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

Through Jan. 7, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. drfarmstead.org

Christmas in the Park

Through Dec. 31, Longview Lake Park. makeyourdayhere.com

Liberty Light Show

Dec. 8-10, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. pleasantvalley.org

Holiday Nights

Dec. 9, Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com

Christmas on the Square: Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, Tree Auction and Chili Dinner

Dec. 9, Downtown Harrisonville. harrisonvillechamber.com

OTHER HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

“A Country School Christmas”

Through Dec. 30, Lanesfield Historic Site. jocogov.org/facility/lanesfield-historic-site

Winterfest

Through Dec. 30, Worlds of Fun. worldsoffun.com

Holidays at Prairiefire

Through Dec. 31, Prairiefire. visitprairiefire.com

Downtown Dazzle

Through Jan. 1, downtown Kansas City. dazzlekc.com

“A Very Fifties Christmas”

Through Jan. 6, Johnson County Museum. jocogov.org/dept/museum

“Norman Rockwell’s Christmas: Original Artwork for Hallmark Cards”

Through Jan. 27, Hallmark Visitors Center. corporate.hallmark.com/about/hallmark-cards-company/hallmark-visitors-center

Puppets for Paws with Santa Claus

Dec. 8, Summit Fair. kansascity.carpediem.cd/events/5039247

A Christmas Celebration

Dec. 9, Missouri Town 1855. makeyourdayhere.com

Holiday Bricktacular

Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, Legoland Discovery Center. kansascity.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

“A Kansas City Christmas”

Dec. 9-10, Lenexa Baptist Church. lenexabaptist.com

Kris Kringle 5K Run

Dec. 9, Southeast Community Center. kcparks.org/about-recreation/athletics/cross-country-runs/kris-kringle-5k-run

Lewis and Clark Christmas

Dec. 9, National Frontier Trails Museum. visitindependence.com/event/lewis-clark-christmas

Santa Express

Dec. 9-10, National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com

Santa Train

Dec. 9, Belton, Grandview & Kansas City Railroad. beltonrailroad.org

’Tis the SEAson

Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, Sea Life. visitsealife.com/kansas-city

Whoville Holidays

Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, City Market. thecitymarket.org

Santa Rampage bike ride and pub crawl

Dec. 9, The Filling Station. facebook.com/santarampagekc

Ruth Fredman Cernea Great Latke Hamantash Debate

Dec. 10, White Theatre, Jewish Community Campus. greatdebatekc.org

The Fairy Princess

Dec 13-17, Kansas City Garment District Museum. kansascitymuseum.org

Winter Solstice Torch-lit Hike

Dec. 13, George Owens Nature Park. georgeowensnaturepark.org

Candy Cane Course 5K and 10K

Dec. 16, Lee’s Summit. bodiesracecompany.com/kansascity

Santacon Pub Crawl

Dec. 16, Westport district. santaconkc.wixsite.com/mysite

Winter Solstice Celebration

Dec. 16, Ernie Miller Nature Center. erniemiller.com

Brunch with Santa

Dec. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Santa’s Secret Workshop

Dec. 19, Eighteen Ninety. eventbrite.com/event/40153725875

Santa Ball

Dec. 23, Leinenkugel’s. ticketfly.com/event/1594492

ICE RINKS

The Ice at Park Place

Through Feb. 19, Park Place. parkplaceleawood.com/special-offers/ice

Linden Square Skating Rink

Through Feb. 19, Linden Square, Gladstone. lindensquare.info

Crown Center Ice Terrace

Through March 11, Crown Center. crowncenter.com/iceterrace

Winter Holiday Show

Dec. 10, Line Creek. kcparks.org/facility/line-creek

Skate with Santa

Dec. 15, Line Creek Community Center Ice Arena. kcparks.org/facility/line-creek

Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

