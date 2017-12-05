“The Nutcracker, a Kansas Ballet” opens Friday, Dec. 8, at Lawrence Arts Center and runs through Dec. 17.
Entertainment

KC events Dec. 7-13: ‘My Favorite Murder’ Live, ‘A Wonderful Life’ onstage

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 08:00 AM

UPDATED December 04, 2017 06:11 PM

Jess Hilarious

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; and 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Kansas City Improv

When you call yourself Jess Hilarious, you create expectations that you’re funny, and Jessica Moore of Baltimore fills the bill. Best known to TV viewers for her appearances on MTV’s “Wild ’N Out,” Hilarious also has a huge following on Instagram and began a comedy club tour earlier this year. She is slated to appear on “All Def Comedy,” a series hosted by Tony Rock that debuted on HBO on Dec. 1. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $30-$40 through improvkc.com.

Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

This will be the equivalent of a favorite sports team coming back home after a successful road trip. The Kansas City Ballet will return from seven shows over five days (Nov. 22-26) at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C, where the ballet premiered its new production of “The Nutcracker.” It is the 45th year the troupe has performed the holiday favorite locally. Runs through Dec. 24. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-931-8993. Tickets are $70.50-$140.50 through kcballet.org.

“A Spectacular Christmas Show”

Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at MTH Theater at Crown Center

With musical numbers, dancing, fun stories and a visit from St. Nick, MTH’s annual “A Spectacular Christmas Show” is entertainment for the entire family. It will feature holiday songs from musical theater as well as innovative arrangements of holiday classics such as “The Nutcracker.” Tim Scott will direct the ensemble cast, with choreography by Kenny Personett and musical direction by Jeremy Watson. Runs through Dec. 23. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $21-$62 through mthkc.com.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

George Bailey always makes multiple appearances during the holiday season, and this production adapted from the 1946 movie creatively reimagines Bailey’s fateful Christmas Eve as part of a live 1940s radio broadcast. Five actors, with the help of a sound-effects man, deliver the lines of all the characters we’ve come to know from the movie. Runs through Dec. 17. 816-569-3226. Tickets are $15-$49 through metkc.org.

“A Wonderful Life”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at B&B Live

“A Wonderful Life” will be Music Theatre Kansas City’s first production in its new home in the B&B Shawnee movie theater complex. A grand-opening celebration will include a preshow reception and red-carpet event at 6 p.m. before the opening-night performance. MTKC expanded into professional productions with shows last year, this spring and now this holiday season. Runs through Dec. 17. 913-341-8156. Tickets are $10-$25 through mtkc.org.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at St. John’s United Methodist Church

The UMKC Conservatory Opera will present a free evening of entertainment with “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” which debuted in 1951 at Rockefeller Center, where it was broadcast live on television as the first-ever production of the “Hallmark Hall of Fame.” It is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of a young disabled boy named Amahl. 816-235-2900. conservatory.umkc.edu. Free.

“The Nutcracker, a Kansas Ballet”

Opens 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Lawrence Arts Center

When German author E.T.A. Hoffmann wrote “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” in 1816, he didn’t have Kansas in mind. After all, it was half a world away and wasn’t even a state yet. But that hasn’t kept the Lawrence Arts Center from putting a Sunflower State stamp on Hoffmann’s tale, setting it in Kansas during the Civil War, while retaining the original characters. Runs through Dec. 17. 785-843-2787. Tickets are $10-$25 through lawrenceartscenter.org.

Kansas City Symphony, Handel’s “Messiah”

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Helzberg Hall

With nearly 200 musicians and vocalists on the Helzberg Hall stage, Handel’s most famous work will receive inspired treatment. Charles Bruffy will direct the Kansas City Symphony Chorus along with several guest vocalists. Acclaimed British conductor Matthew Halls, who was artistic director of the Oregon Bach Festival until three months ago, will be guest conductor. Kauffman Center. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$70 through kcsymphony.org.

Danú and the Kansas City Chorale

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Carlsen Center Yardley Hall

For those who want a taste of Christmas in Ireland, the Irish ensemble Danú will present “A Christmas Gathering.” Generations of Irish folks have gathered for events featuring local choirs to celebrate Christmas and Wren’s Day (Dec. 26). In honor of this tradition offering music and stories, the Kansas City Chorale will join Danú onstage for a few songs. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $28-$38 through jccc.edu/theseries.

“My Favorite Murder” Live

8 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Less than two years after the inception of “My Favorite Murder,” the true-crime comedy podcast has become so popular that hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark have taken the show on the road. Kilgariff, a stand-up comedian and television writer, and Hardstark, a writer and host for the Cooking Channel, will tell their favorite tales of murder and hear crime stories from fans. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $35-$45 through midlandkc.com.

Chiefs vs. Oakland

Noon Sunday, Dec. 10, at Arrowhead

Now that their midseason collapse has killed the Chiefs’ hopes of earning home-field advantage in the playoffs and a favorable path to the Super Bowl, they can focus on trying to repeat as AFC West Division champs. The formula is simple: If they win their three remaining games against division rivals, starting with the Raiders, they will clinch the West title and a playoff spot. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $70-$400 through chiefs.com.

“Ruth Fredman Cernea Great Latke Hamantash Debate”

3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Lewis and Shirley White Theatre

Nobody will take the competition too seriously at this Jewish comedy event modeled on the latke-hamantash debates that have raged at the University of Chicago since 1946. Three debaters per side will argue the merits of each holiday food favorite, and the audience will be able to question the debaters and vote on the winners before a panel of distinguished rabbis settles the issue. Jewish Community Campus. 913-642-6460. Tickets are $10 through greatdebatekc.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Kansas City Chorale, Wintersong, Dec. 7, Rozzelle Court. kcchorale.org

Fountain City Brass Band, “’Tis the Season,” Dec. 9, Bell Cultural Events Center. bellcenter.mnu.edu

Kansas City Chorale, A Family Christmas, Dec. 9, St. Michael the Archangel. kcchorale.org

Theater

6x10 Ten Minute Play Festival, Dec. 8-10, Barn Players. thebarnplayers.org

“The Happy Elf,” Theatre in the Park, Dec. 8-24, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org

Comedy

Steve Brown, Dec. 10, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Lúnasa with Ashley Davis, Dec. 3, Drexel Hall. irishcenterkc.org

The Night the Buzz Stole Xmas featuring Phoenix, Y God Y and more, Dec. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Periphery, Dec. 3, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Roberto Tapia, Dec. 3, Blvd Nights. ticketmaster.com

Ubuntu Conscious Music Festival, Dec. 3-4, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Kodak Black, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Voces8, Dec. 4, Gano Chapel. eventbrite.com/event/36611999476

The Wood Brothers, Dec. 4, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

K-LOVE Christmas, Dec. 5, Connection Point Church. klove.com/events/christmas-tour

Thrice and Circa Survive, Dec. 5, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Ekali with Medasin and Judge, Dec. 6, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Home Free, Dec. 6, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Walker McGuire, Dec. 6, Folly. follytheater.org

Decades Rewind, Dec. 7, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, Dec. 8, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Jewel, Dec. 8, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Lindsey Stirling, Dec. 8, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Strong Like Bull, Dec. 8, VooDoo. voodookc.com

21 Savage, Dec. 9, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

KPR Big Band Christmas, Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dec. 9, Folly. follytheater.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Dec. 9, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, Dec. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Evanescence, Dec. 11, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com

Sabrina Carpenter with Prettymuch and Above Waves, Dec. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com

Alter Bridge, Dec. 12, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. kcjazzorchestra.net

Visual arts

“Eugene Richards: The Run-on of Time,” Dec. 9-April 15, Nelson-Atkins Museum. nelson-atkins.org

Winter Holiday Show, Dec. 10, Line Creek. kcparks.org

Events/festivals/etc.

A Christmas Celebration, Dec. 9, Missouri Town 1855. makeyourdayhere.com

Sports/recreation

Kansas City Mavericks vs. Allen, Dec. 10-11. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com

