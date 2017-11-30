Entertainment

Governor, mayor remember TV icon, Hawaii resident Jim Nabors

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

Hawaii leaders are saddened by the death of Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle on TV's "The Andy Griffith Show."

Gov. David Ige says he grew up watching Nabors on TV. He says Hawaii is fortunate Nabors chose to make the state his home and contributed to the community in many ways.

Nabors died peacefully at his home in Honolulu on Thursday with his husband, Stan Cadwallader, at his side. He was 87.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says Nabors was a kind and generous man who entertained entire audiences of Americans with his portrayal of the beloved character Gomer Pyle.

Nabors became an instant success when he joined "The Andy Griffith Show" in the early 1960s. Nabors' operatic voice also made him a favorite in Las Vegas and other showplaces.

