Egypt police shut down screening of banned thriller

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Egyptian actress Nabila Ebeid smiles on the red carpet during the opening of the 39th Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt. Egyptian police raided a tiny alternative film venue in Cairo last week to prevent the screening of "The Nile Hilton Incident." The movie highlights Egyptian authorities' obsession with censorship during the country's strongest ever crackdown on dissent, even as they host the 39th Cairo International Film Festival and attempt to recast the country as open-minded via highly scripted "international" events. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo