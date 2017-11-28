Tickets on sale Dec. 1: Brad Paisley, Darci Lynne, The Beach Boys, Trevor Noah

On sale Friday, Dec. 1
Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Feb. 16, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.
Darci Lynne & Friends Live, Feb. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. Ticket prices TBA.
R.Lum.R, Feb. 21, RecordBar. $15-$17
A Day To Remember with Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. Ticket prices TBA.
Watain with Destroyer 666, March 4, Riot Room. $25
The Beach Boys, March 9, Missouri Theatre. $59-$125
Lucero, March 10, Granada. $17
Under the Streetlamp, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$50
Eric Johnson, March 23, VooDoo. $25-$55
Mat Kearney, April 3, Uptown. $25-$50
Billie Eilish, April 4, RecordBar. $18-$20
Zoso, April 13, VooDoo. $10-$30
Trevor Noah, May 12, Starlight. $39.50-$85
Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125
On the way
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 2, Ameristar. $35-$55. On sale Dec. 8.
Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Dec. 13.
New and noteworthy
Tatsuya Nakatani and Friends, Dec. 17, 1900 Building. $10-$25
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Dec. 22, Uptown. $25-$75
The Floozies with Late Night Radio and DJ Chicken Sammich, Dec. 23, The Truman. $20-$25
Criss Angel, Jan. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$125
The Wailers, Jan. 16, Riot Room. $24-$28
Red Fang, Jan. 23, Riot Room. $17-$20
Datsik, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $28-$33
El Monstero, Jan. 26, Uptown. $26-$55
Rory Scovel, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $18-$20
Keys N Krates, Feb. 7, Uptown. $25
Tyler, The Creator, Feb. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50
Yonder Mountain String Band with The Southern Belles, Feb. 7, Bottleneck. $29.50
Alan Jackson, Feb. 8, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $35.99-$125.99
Jagged Edge with Michael Blackson, Keke Wyatt and Tammy Rivera, Feb. 10, Uptown. $55-$125
Stokley, Feb. 10, VooDoo. $20-$45
In This Moment with DED, New Years Day and P.O.D, Feb. 17, VooDoo. $32-$146
Ani DiFranco, Feb. 20, Madrid. $35-$49.50
Dan + Shay and Noe Palma, Feb. 23, Uptown. $55-$100
LP, Feb. 23, The Truman. $22-$25
Aaron Lewis, Feb. 28-March 1, VooDoo. $29.50-$79.50
Granger Smith, March 2, Granada. $20
Festival of Laughs: Sommore, Earthquake, George Wallace and Don DC Curry, March 16, Music Hall. $54-$77
Baths, April 6, RecordBar. $15-$18
Coast Modern, April 10, Riot Room. $15-$18
AJR, April 11, The Truman. $18-$79
Soulfly with Nile, May 9, Riot Room. $25-$30
Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, June 2, Starlight. $25-$95
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125
Also on sale
Chad Prather, Nov. 30, The Truman. $20-$33
Damien Escobar, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$115
Chris Lane, Dec. 1, The Truman. $22-$25
Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Dec. 1, Knuckleheads. $15
MoneyBagg Yo, Dec. 1, Blvd Nights. $15-$50
Scale the Summit with Andy Vivaldi and Andy James, Dec. 1, Aftershock. $20
Whitechapel, Dec. 1, Granada. $22
American Vinyl Holiday Concert, Dec. 2, Ameristar. $30
Ashley Davis with Lúnasa, Dec. 2, Lied Center. $25
Hollywood Undead, Dec. 2, The Truman. $25-$28
Liverpool, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$30
Making Movies, Dec. 2, Knuckleheads. $18
Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko, Dec. 2, Granada. $30
Lúnasa with Ashley Davis, Dec. 3, Drexel Hall. $24-$45
The Night the Buzz Stole Xmas featuring Phoenix, Y God Y and more, Dec. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.65-$29.65
Periphery, Dec. 3, The Truman. $18-$22
Roberto Tapia, Dec. 3, Blvd Nights. $30-$40
Ubuntu Conscious Music Festival, Dec. 3-4, Uptown. $25-$55
Wrecks with Brick + Mortar and Lovelytheband, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $15
Kodak Black, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Voces8, Dec. 4, Gano Chapel. $20-$25
The Wood Brothers, Dec. 4, The Truman. $25-$27
The Faceless with Ahtme, Dec. 5, Riot Room. $17-$20
K-LOVE Christmas, Dec. 5, Connection Point Church. $19.99-$149.99
Thrice and Circa Survive, Dec. 5, Uptown. $30-$50
Ekali with Medasin and Judge, Dec. 6, RecordBar. $20
Exhumed with Arkaik, Sedlec Ossuary and Abjure, Dec. 6, Riot Room. $15
Home Free, Dec. 6, Uptown. $19-$106
Walker McGuire, Dec. 6, Folly. $20
Decades Rewind, Dec. 7, Lied Center. $43-$49
Frankie Ballard, Dec. 7, Granada. $20
Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, Dec. 8, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Jewel, Dec. 8, Uptown. $35-$275
Lindsey Stirling, Dec. 8, Lied Center. $35-$69.50
21 Savage, Dec. 9, Uptown. $39-$150
KPR Big Band Christmas, Dec. 9, Liberty Hall. $20-$30
Mike Zito and Jeremiah Johnson Band, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
“My Favorite Murder” Live, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45
Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dec. 9, Folly. $20-$25
Sunny Sweeney, Brennen Leigh, Courtney Patton and Jamie Lin Wilson, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Terravita with Chime, Dec. 9, Granada. $15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Dec. 9, Sprint Center. $38.50-$75
Funky Butt Band, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, Dec. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65
Sunu, The Band That Saved The World and more, Dec. 10, Granada. $15
Evanescence, Dec. 11, Music Hall. $48-$92.50
Sabrina Carpenter with Prettymuch and Above Waves, Dec. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.57-$29.57
Ace Hood with Loogey and Jordan Baumstark, Dec. 12, Riot Room. $16-$20
Alter Bridge, Dec. 12, VooDoo. $36-$152
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “A Kansas City Christmas,” Dec. 13, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Lucie Blue Tremblay, Dec. 13, Interurban Arthouse. $15
Roni Size with Jon Dent, Nmezee and more, Dec. 13, Riot Room. $20-$25
The Irreplaceables Tour featuring the Girls from “Dance Moms,” Dec. 14, The Truman. $35-$250
The Night the Buzz Stole XXmas featuring X Ambassadors, Irontom and more, Dec. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.65-$29.65
Twang and Round with Franklin Embry and Handz-Onn, Dec. 14, Aftershock. $15
Fit for a King and In Hearts Wake with Like Moth to Flames and Phineas, Dec. 15, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Jackyl with Wayland, Dec. 15, The Truman. $38.50-$40
Todd Rundgren, Dec. 15, VooDoo. $39-$236
$uicideboy$, Dec. 15, Uptown. $28
Brent Smith and Zach Myers with J.R. Moore and Zack Mack, Dec. 16, The Truman. Sold out.
Howard Hewett, Glenn Jones and Troop, Dec. 16, Music Hall. $37-$52
The Interrupters and SWMRS with The Regrettes, Dec. 16, Bottleneck. $15
Michale Graves, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
The Night the Buzz Stole XXXmas featuring Børns, AJR, Kitten and more, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.65-$29.65
Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 16, Knuckleheads. $20
Hermon Mehari Quintet, Dec. 17, Polsky Theatre. $20
Love, Life, Music, Dec. 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Illenium, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
CharlestheFirst, Dec. 23, Encore. $15
Do or Die with Statik G and more, Dec. 28, Riot Room. $15-$17
The Elders, Dec. 29, RecordBar. $15-$20
Black Label Society with Corrosion of Conformity, Dec. 30, Uptown. $35-$55
Homestead Grays with Ricky Dean Sinatra, Dec. 30, Bottleneck. Sold out.
The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Kid Rock, Dec. 31, Sprint Center. $37.50-$127
New Year’s Eve with Samantha Fish, Belairs and Atlantic Express, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $90
Split Lip Rayfield with Sopchoppy and Grassfed, Dec. 31, Bottleneck. $20
The Zeros and Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 31, Ameristar. $30
Markiplier, Jan. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $36.50-$126.50
Here Comes the Mummies, Jan. 5, Knuckleheads. $28.50
The Band That Fell to Earth, Jan. 6, RecordBar. $15-$50
Lana Del Rey with Jhene Aiko, Jan. 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$125
Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, The Truman. $22-$27
Krizz Kaliko, Jan. 11, Riot Room. $15
Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria with Crown the Empire, Jan. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50
Chris Young with Kane Brown and Lanco, Jan. 12, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$203
Hairball, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50
Arctic Lights, Jan. 13, Bottleneck. $25
Brian Regan, Jan. 13, Music Hall. $47-$58
Brett Young, Jan. 14, Granada. $25
Destroyer with Mega Bog, Jan. 17, RecordBar. $20
The Green with Sammy Johnson and Leilani Wolfgramm, Jan. 17, Granada. $20
Social Repose and September Mourning, Jan. 17, Aftershock. $15
Lee Ann Womack, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35
Stoney LaRue, Jan. 18, Granada. $15
Anti-Flag and Stray From the Path with The White Noise and Sharptooth, Jan. 19, Granada. $18
Hamilton Loomis, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Jerry Seinfeld, Jan. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $68.50-$175
Marcus Roberts Trio, Jan. 19, Folly. $20-$25
Tribal Seeds with The Original Wailers, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50
The Veer Union, Jan. 19, Aftershock. $15
The Wombats, Jan. 19, The Truman. $22-$25
Casey Donahew, Jan. 20, Granada. $20
Jim Norton, Jan. 20, Liberty Hall. $29-$34
Mod Sun with Call Me Karizma and more, Jan. 20, Riot Room. $20-$25
Sinbad, Jan. 20, Ameristar. $35-$52
Margo Price, Jan. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Silverstein and Tonight Alive with Broadside and Picturesque, Jan. 24, Granada. $18
Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Phil Collen, Jan. 25, Uptown. $39.50-$125
Noah Gundersen, Jan. 25, RecordBar. $17-$20
Drive-By Truckers with Lilly Hiatt, Jan. 26, The Truman. $25-$28
Milligan / Vaughan Project, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $15
Milky Chance, Jan. 27, The Truman. $30-$35
Deborah Brown Quintet, Jan. 28, Polsky Theatre. $20
Flobots with McLovins, Jan. 28, Riot Room. $15-$17
K.Flay, Jan. 28, The Truman. $18-$89
Marilyn Manson with Hyborian, Jan. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $43
Yung Lean and Sad Boys, Jan. 28, Granada. $18
August Burns Red, Jan. 30, Granada. $23
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Jan. 30, Liberty Hall. $30-$45
Hippo Campus, Feb. 1, Bottleneck. $16
Special Forces and Double Vision, Feb. 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Tim Allen, Feb. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$99.50
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 3, Uptown. $20
Zach Stevenson, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Avatar with The Brains and Hellzapoppin’, Feb. 5, Granada. $19
MØ and Cashmere Cat, Feb. 5, The Truman. $26-$28
Alejandro Escovedo, Feb. 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 8, Uptown. $30-$35
Psymbionic with Widdler, Feb. 8, Bottleneck. $15
Ron Pope, Feb. 8, Granada. $18
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 9-10, Ameristar. $55-$75
Seasons of Blizzard featuring Brillz, 12th Planet and more, Feb. 9-10, Granada. $55
Kathleen Madigan, Feb. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Feb. 11, Lied Center. $16-$30
Big Wild, Feb. 11, RecordBar. $18-$20
Jacob Sartorius, Feb. 11, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Mac Sabbath, Feb. 11, Knuckleheads. $16
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Feb. 13, The Truman. $25-$28
Neck Deep, Feb. 14, The Truman. $20-$55
Whiskey Myers, Feb. 15, Granada. $18
Cyrille Aimee, Feb. 17, Folly. $20-$25
Charles Williams Trio, Feb. 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
NF, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25
Brockhampton, Feb. 21, The Truman. $28.50-$50
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Feb. 21, Madrid. $35-$65
Sabaton and Kreator, Feb. 22, The Truman. $25-$30
Lee Brice, Feb. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$48
TobyMac with Mandisa, Danny Gokey and more, Feb. 23, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75
Gene Watson, Feb. 24, Ameristar. $20-$35
Judah & the Lion, Feb. 24, Uptown. $25-$45
Enslaved with Wolves In The Throne Room and more, Feb. 25, Granada. $20
Janis Siegel, Feb. 26-27, Lied Center. $19-$35
Coin, Feb. 28, The Truman. $20-$25
Pvris, Feb. 28, Granada. $25-$99
Donavon Frankenreiter, March 1, Bottleneck. $18
Why?, March 1, Granada. $16
Lorde, March 3, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Awolnation with Nothing But Thieves, March 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $31.25
J.I.D and Earthgang, March 4, Granada. $20
Dorothy, March 5, RecordBar. $17.50-$20
Skinny Lister, March 5, Riot Room. $15
Bully with Melkbelly, March 6, RecordBar. $15
Y and T, March 8, VooDoo. $19.50-$27.50
Aaron Watson with Josh Ward, March 9, Granada. $20
The Hot Sardines, March 9, Folly. $20-$25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Lady Be Good,” March 9, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
Three Dog Night, March 9, Ameristar. $45-$60
Arlo Guthrie, March 10, Yardley Hall. $38-$125
Marlon Williams, March 10, RecordBar. $15
Quinn XCII, March 11, Granada. $18
Above & Beyond, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30.50-$35.50
They Might Be Giants, March 13, The Truman. $22-$25
Excision, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$43
Walk Off the Earth, March 14, VooDoo. $35-$195
Glen Hansard, March 15, The Truman. $35-$40
Lights with Chase Atlantic and DCF, March 15, Madrid. $26-$39.50
Pink, March 15, Sprint Center. $47.50-$207.45
“One Night of Queen” by Gary Mullen and the Works, March 16, Yardley Hall. $38-$
Galactic, March 16, Uptown. $27-$45
Riverdance, March 16-17, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Chubby Carrier, March 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Miranda Lambert with Jon Pardi and Ashley McBryde, March 17, Sprint Center. $39.75-$59.75
Matt Otto Quintet, March 18, Polsky Theatre. $20
Anderson East, March 20, Madrid. $17-$35
Hot Club of Cowtown, March 23, Knuckleheads. $20
Radney Foster with Sara Morgan, March 24, Knuckleheads. $45
Tiffany Haddish, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Andy Grammer, March 25, Madrid. $28-$130
John Hiatt & the Goners with Sonny Landreth, March 27, Knuckleheads. $39.50
Tom Green, March 29, The Truman. $25-$33
Frank Waln, March 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
Carolyn Wonderland, March 31, Knuckleheads. $15
Pop Evil with Black Map and Palaye Royale, March 31, The Truman. $23
Martin Sexton, April 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Dan Auerbach and The Easy Eye Sound Revue featuring Robert Finley and Shannon Shaw, April 4, The Truman. $35-$40
KU Jazz Ensemble with Anat Cohen, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
The Darkness, April 8, The Truman. $25-$30
John McCutcheon, April 8, Lied Center. $16-$30
Power Rangers Live, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$149
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, April 14, Riot Room. $22
Karla Perez, April 14, VooDoo. $9-$28
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, April 17, Lied Center. $11-$25
Cigarettes After Sex, April 18, Bottleneck. $18
Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, April 19, St. Joseph Civic Arena. $26.75-$46.75
Denny Laine and the Cryers, April 26, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
SFJAZZ Collective, April 27, Folly. $20-$25
Franz Ferdinand, April 28, The Truman. $31-$33
“Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips, April 29, Folly. $39-$69.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Off the Wall: Pop Hits of the ’80s,” May 4, Helzberg Hall. $31.50-$66.50
“Whose Live Anyway?” May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$78
Impractical Jokers, May 19, Starlight. $42.50-$82.50
Insomnium with Mechanize, May 29, Riot Room. $15
David Bromberg Quintet, May 31, Knuckleheads. $35
Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
