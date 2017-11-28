Starlight Theatre is installing ‘mega fans’ to cool patrons on hot summer nights

Patrons of Starlight Theatre next summer will notice something different:
Four “mega fans,” each one 35 feet tall, will create a breeze within the seating bowl to keep them cooler on those hot Kansas City nights.
The poles will rise up from the seating area. Each one will have five 10-foot-long horizontal blades.
“When all four fans run together at full speed, they will generate a breeze of about 4 mph throughout Starlight’s seating bowl,” the theater said in announcing the installation.
The fans are being installed this week by McCownGordon Construction LLC. The project is costing $628,000.
Starlight said a similar system was installed in 2013 at St. Louis Muny outdoor theater “and has received highly favorable response from patrons.”
For those concerned about the fans creating a noisy distraction from the entertainment on stage during “The King and I” next summer, Starlight Theatre assures that these fans will be “ultra-quiet.”
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
