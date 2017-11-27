First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor

More Videos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Pause
COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

How to wrap the perfect present 1:56

How to wrap the perfect present

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 3:59

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this”

Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' 4:16

Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked'

  • First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

    Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene. Credit:

Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene. Credit: The White House
Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene. Credit: The White House

Entertainment

First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 12:10 PM

UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, adding a few new touches to the standards.

New this year are wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window. Another new touch are glistening wintry branches lining an East Wing hallway that leads guests to a tree decorated with the Trump family's official Christmas ornament, a gold-toned bauble featuring the presidential coat of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly.

The family Christmas card is framed and on display. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," says the card signed by President Donald Trump, the first lady and Barron, their 11-year-old son.

Among the Christmas standards is an 18-foot (about 5.5-meter) fir tree in its traditional spot in the Blue Room, decorated with ornaments bearing the seals of every state and U.S. territory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 350-pound (about 160-kilogram) gingerbread house this year offers a view of the White House from the south.

"The decorations are up!" the first lady tweeted Monday morning. "@WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season!"

Her theme is "Time-Honored Traditions," which the White House said pays respect to 200 years of holiday traditions at the executive mansion.

The first lady's office previewed the decorations for journalists on Monday after more than 150 volunteers from 29 states spent 1,600 hours during the long holiday weekend decking the White House halls. Mrs. Trump has also invited children and students from a nearby military base to come see the decorations and work on holiday arts and crafts.

The White House said she personally chose every detail of the decor. She did a final check late Sunday after returning from the family's Thanksgiving at their home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The holiday celebrating begins later Monday with a party for the volunteer decorators and will continue well into December with receptions and parties — sometimes two a day — for the next several weeks. More than 25,000 visitors are expected to tour the White House for the holidays and the kitchen is ready: a total of 31,000 cookies have been baked, including 15,000 sugar cookies.

Mrs. Trump's signature Christmas includes 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees, more than 18,000 lights, more than 12,000 ornaments, more than 3,100 yards (about 2800 meters) of ribbon and more than 1,000 feet (300 meters) of garland, the White House said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Pause
COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

How to wrap the perfect present 1:56

How to wrap the perfect present

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 3:59

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this”

Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' 4:16

Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked'

  • How to wrap the perfect present

    A step-by-step guide on how to wrap the perfect present. You'll need sturdy wrapping paper, sharp scissors, tape, ribbon, and a sticker or bow to top it off.

How to wrap the perfect present

View More Video