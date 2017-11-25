Entertainment

Toledo art museum raises $43M for endowment, art education

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 08:19 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio

The Toledo Museum of Art says it has completed the first part of a fundraising campaign that raised $43 million.

The museum says the money will go toward boosting the museum's endowment and to fund art education.

Museum President Brian Kennedy says building the museum's endowment has been a priority in the wake of the nation's economic downturn in the late 2000s.

The latest fundraising campaign brought in donations between 2014 and 2017.

The Toledo art museum is a private and independently run museum.

