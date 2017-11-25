Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 01:53 AM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., Jackie Speier, D-Calif.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Anita Hill.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Panel of authors.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Tom Steyer, a California billionaire who's paying for ads calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment.

