AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Nov, 20, 2017, file photo, veiled members of India's Rajput community listen to a speech by their leader as they gather to protest against the release of the Bollywood film "Padmavati" in Mumbai, India. The film has been in trouble since the beginning of the year, with fringe groups in the western state of Rajasthan attacking the film's set, threatening to burn down theaters that show it and even physically attacking the director in January. A member of India's Hindu nationalist ruling party has offered a 100 million rupee
$1.5 million) reward to anyone who beheads the lead actress and the director of the yet-to-be released film over its alleged handling of the relationship between a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler.
In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, model Stella Maxwell of New Zealand is made up at backstage before the Victoria's Secret fashion show inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.
Andy Wong, File
This combination of images made from Nov. 13, 2017, surveillance video released by the United Nations Command shows a North Korean soldier running from a jeep and then shot by North Korean soldiers in Panmunjom, North Korea, before collapsing across the border in South Korea. A North Korean soldier made a desperate dash to freedom in a jeep and then on foot, being shot at least five times as he limped across the border and was rescued by South Korean soldiers, according to dramatic video released by the U.S.-led U.N. command Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
United Nations Command via AP, File)
In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, a Chinese honor guard member stands at attention before a welcome ceremony for Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Varela was making his first state visit to Beijing on Friday after breaking off relations with Taiwan and establishing formal ties with China five months ago.
Mark Schiefelbein, File
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, a man takes a smartphone photo near a Communist flag on display at the museum of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, China. Chinese tourists and visitors have flocked to the museum in Shanghai since President Xi Jinping made a visit with the newly-installed line-up of top party leaders late last month. During the leaders' visit, they were depicted on state television reaffirming their party oaths with their fists raised.
Andy Wong, File
In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Australia's Rod Pampling watches his shot from a bunker at the 18th green during the opening round of the Australian Open Golf tournament in Sydney.
Rick Rycroft, File
In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, a resident of the nickel mining island of Manicani in central Philippines adjusts her headband during a rally in front of the office of Nickel Asia, a Nickel mining company, to demand its closure after 25 years of operation, in Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. Protesters and environmental activists urged the government to uphold the ban on open-pit mining and impose a moratorium on all large-scale mining in the country where they allegedly have contributed to the degradation of the eco-system and deprived them of their livelihood.
Bullit Marquez, File
In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim flies his kite outside his family's tent, in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. Since late August, more than 620,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into neighboring Bangladesh, seeking safety from what the military described as "clearance operations." The United Nations and others have said the military's actions appeared to be a campaign of "ethnic cleansing," using acts of violence and intimidation and burning down homes to force the Rohingya to leave their communities.
Wong Maye-E, File
In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim man carries his water pot and soap after a bath as he makes his way back to his tent, in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. Since late August, more than 620,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into neighboring Bangladesh, seeking safety from what the military described as "clearance operations." The United Nations and others have said the military's actions appeared to be a campaign of "ethnic cleansing," using acts of violence and intimidation and burning down homes to force the Rohingya to leave their communities.
Wong Maye-E, File
This Nov. 6, 2017, file photo shows an aerial view of the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp, Bangladesh. Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement on Thursday covering the return of Rohingya Muslims who fled across their mutual border to escape violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Myanmar announced the agreement but provided no details on how many Rohingya refugees would be allowed to return home or how soon that might happen. More than 620,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when the army began what it called "clearance operations" following an attack on police posts by a group of Rohingya insurgents.
Bernat Armangue
In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, a man walks across the street in a downtown business district, in Tokyo. Japan's economy expanded at a 1.4 percent annualized rate in July-September in the seventh straight quarter of growth for the world's third-largest economy. The economy is in its longest period of expansion since 2001.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, a passenger train passes as Indian vets measure the carcass of two endangered Asian elephants that were hit and killed by a passenger train near a railway track in Thakur Kuchi village on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam state, India. Wildlife warden Prodipta Baruah says the elephants were part of a herd of about 15 that had ventured into the area in search of food before dawn Sunday.
Anupam Nath, File
In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, a visitor walks under the colorful autumn leaves in Hibiya park in Tokyo. The public park is located in the heart of the capital.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
