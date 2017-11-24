AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

0:31 'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) Pause

6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

0:21 Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis

4:17 His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child

1:36 Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

1:58 Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving

7:09 To Chiefs center Mitch Morse, his brother is just a regular dude

3:44 KU’s 19 three-pointers sets new school record

0:17 Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers