Bad day for Saudi diplomacy: Lebanese reversal, Syria summit

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi diplomacy is not having a good day and the kingdom’s bullish 32-year-old crown prince is seen as the driving force behind the foreign policy blunders. On one side Hariri, a Saudi ally, walked back his resignation and the kingdom’s main rival, Shiite power Iran, stepped into the limelight by taking part in a summit in Russia on Syria’s future. Dalati Nohra via AP, File)