FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015, file photo, State Democratic Sen. Michael Padilla stands at the New Mexico state capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham says Padilla should leave his race for lieutenant governor over claims he harassed women as a city of Albuquerque supervisor.
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015, file photo, State Democratic Sen. Michael Padilla stands at the New Mexico state capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham says Padilla should leave his race for lieutenant governor over claims he harassed women as a city of Albuquerque supervisor. Eric Draper, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015, file photo, State Democratic Sen. Michael Padilla stands at the New Mexico state capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham says Padilla should leave his race for lieutenant governor over claims he harassed women as a city of Albuquerque supervisor. Eric Draper, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Rising New Mexico Democrat fighting harassment allegations

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A rising star in the Democratic Party who has garnered national attention for tackling poverty in New Mexico is fighting for his political future amid decade-old allegations he sexually harassed women.

Democratic state Sen. Michael Padilla is facing calls to drop his bid for New Mexico lieutenant governor after The Associated Press began asking elected officials about the cases.

Two federal lawsuits say Padilla harassed women while managing an Albuquerque emergency call center in 2006.

The city ended up settling claims linked to a sexually hostile work environment. Padilla has long denied the accusations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who's running for New Mexico governor, said last week that Padilla should exit the lieutenant governor race because of the old cases.

At least two female political leaders have pulled endorsements.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

    From Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, "Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders" presents a 360-degree view and re-examination of the brutal murders chronicled in Truman Capote's classic novel, "In Cold Blood".

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder' 2:18

Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder'

View More Video