The Latest: Jury selection postponed in Iran sanctions case

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:21 AM

NEW YORK

The Latest on the trial surrounding a conspiracy to help Iran evade economic sanctions (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A judge has postponed jury selection for one week in a federal trial surrounding a conspiracy to help Iran evade economic sanctions.

The move comes after U.S. District Judge Richard Berman held a locked-door session with attorneys in the case against Reza Zarrab (RAY'-zah ZA'-rahb) and others.

Lawyers for a co-defendant of Zarrab's were in Manhattan federal court Monday. But Zarrab was a no-show. He was arrested while visiting the U.S. in 2016. Zarrab is a citizen of Turkey and Iran. The case has strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Turkey.

Zarrab had not participated in pre-trial activities for weeks. Earlier this year, he hired former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey to try and broker a diplomatic solution to the case.

Lawyers would not comment after the judge postponed jury selection.

___

9:30 a.m.

Jury selection is starting in a trial surrounding a conspiracy to help Iran evade economic sanctions without the star defendant, an international gold trader.

The case has strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Turkey. Lawyers for a banker who is a co-defendant of Reza Zarrab (RAY'-zah ZA'-rahb) were in Manhattan federal court Monday for the start of jury selection. But Zarrab was a no-show. He was arrested while visiting the U.S. in 2016. Zarrab is a citizen of Turkey and Iran.

Zarrab was not expected at the trial Monday because he had not participated in pre-trial activities for weeks. His lawyers have not commented.

Earlier this year, Zarrab hired former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey to try and broker a diplomatic solution to the case.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly asked the U.S. to release Zarrab.

___

9:20

Jury selection is starting in a trial surrounding a conspiracy to help Iran evade economic sanctions without the star defendant, an international gold trader.

The case has strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Turkey. Lawyers for a banker who is a co-defendant of Reza Zarrab (RAY'-zah ZA'-rahb) were in Manhattan federal court Monday for the start of jury selection. But Zarrab was a no-show. He was arrested while visiting the U.S. in 2016. Zarrab is a citizen of Turkey and Iran.

Earlier this year, Zarrab hired former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey to try and broker a diplomatic solution to the case.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly asked the U.S. to release Zarrab.

___

7:25 a.m.

Turkey's government is depicting an upcoming trial in the United States against a Turkish-Iranian businessman for alleged sanction-busting as a "conspiracy" against Turkey.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Monday also described the main defendant, gold trader Reza Zarrab, as a "hostage" who he claimed was being forced to testify against Turkey's government.

Bozdag said: "The case is political, lacks any legal basis and is a conspiracy against Turkey."

Zarrab, 34, has been charged for ignoring sanctions against Iran. An executive of Turkey's state-owned Halkbank and a former Turkish economy minister have also been indicted. Jury selection for the trial begins Monday, with the trial itself starting Nov. 27.

Turkey says the case has been built on evidence initially concocted by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating last year's failed coup.

