Palestinian activists angry at Nick Cave over Israel show

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2013 file photo, Australian musician and screenwriter Nick Cave poses during a photo call promoting his new album 'Push the Sky Away' in Mexico City, Mexico. Cave said he is performing in Tel Aviv to take a stand against an international movement advocating for boycotts against Israel. Cave told reporters Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, he came under pressure to cancel his shows by the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo