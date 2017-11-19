Entertainment

Senator Al Franken cut from PBS David Letterman tribute

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 07:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ANGELES

PBS and WETA say Minnesota U.S. Senator Al Franken will not appear substantially in David Letterman's Mark Twain Prize special airing Monday night.

Representatives said Sunday that PBS will air an updated version of the previously filmed event in which Franken will only be visible at the end of the show when the cast joins Letterman on stage.

PBS and WETA said that the inclusion of Franken in the broadcast would distract from the show's purpose as a celebration of American humor.

Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. Franken has since apologized to her and said that he remembers their encounter differently,

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

    From Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, "Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders" presents a 360-degree view and re-examination of the brutal murders chronicled in Truman Capote's classic novel, "In Cold Blood".

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder' 2:18

Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder'

View More Video