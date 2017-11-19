Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing BEP) in Washington. The Mnuchin-Carranza notes, which are a new series of 2017, 50-subject $1 notes, will be sent to the Federal Reserve to issue into circulation. At left is BEP Director Leonard Olijar.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing BEP) in Washington. The Mnuchin-Carranza notes, which are a new series of 2017, 50-subject $1 notes, will be sent to the Federal Reserve to issue into circulation. At left is BEP Director Leonard Olijar.

Entertainment

Treasury chief a Bond villain? Mnuchin OK with comparison

AP Economics Writer

November 19, 2017 10:24 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral.

And he says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.

Steven Mnuchin had invited his wife, Louise Linton, to join him for what is usually a routine photo of a treasury secretary examining currency being printed with his signature.

But the photo from Wednesday's event became an internet sensation. It showed Mnuchin and Linton — who was wearing long black-leather gloves — holding the sheet of $1 bills.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mnuchin — a former Hollywood producer — tells "Fox News Sunday" he probably should take it as a compliment that he's being linked to the successful Bond series.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

    From Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, "Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders" presents a 360-degree view and re-examination of the brutal murders chronicled in Truman Capote's classic novel, "In Cold Blood".

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer) 0:31

'Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders' (Official trailer)
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder' 2:18

Watch the trailer for the movie 'Wonder'

View More Video