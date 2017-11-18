Why few women of color in wave of accusers? 'Stakes higher'

FILE - In this June 13, 2017 file photo, Lupita Nyong'o attends the Women In Film 2017 Crystal and Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nyong’o became the lone public woman of color among Weinstein’s litany of accusers, writing in a New York Times op-ed last month that she had an unsettling encounter with the producer in 2011 at his home in Connecticut. Photo by Richard Shotwell