Franken tells woman in letter he's 'ashamed' of himself

In this still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden discusses her allegations of sexual harassment by Al Franken during a 2006 overseas USO tour, before he became a U.S. senator from Minnesota, at ABC7 studios in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Franken faces a storm of criticism and a likely ethics investigation. He is the first member of Congress caught up in the recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior. Franken has apologized, and Tweeden said she accepted his apology. KABC-TV via AP)