Linked to graft, ex-Argentine government official kills self

Associated Press

November 15, 2017 1:10 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

A former Argentine government official has killed himself after being accused of taking bribes in testimony during a U.S. trial looking into corruption in world soccer.

Jorge Delhon, a lawyer who worked in the administration of former Argentina President Cristina Fernandez, killed himself on Tuesday by jumping in front of a train in Buenos Aires.

A ministry official in Buenos Aires province confirmed the death, but could not be identified because of not being authorized to speak on the subject.

In the trial in New York, sports marketing executive Alejandor Burzaco told a judge on Tuesday he had paid millions in bribes to Delhon and Pablo Paladino in exchange for broadcasting rights to soccer matches.

Paladino worked for a government-run TV show that broadcasts matches, Futbol para Todos (Football for All).

The ministry official contacted by The Associated Press said Delhon left a suicide note that read in Spanish: "I love you all," and added "I can't believe (what's happening)."

Delhon worked under Fernandez's chief of staff, and dealt with Futbol para Todos.

The Fernandez government, which ended in 2015, created the free-to-air soccer program on Argentine public television and used it largely as a way to promote her government.

Earlier this year an Argentine court opened criminal proceedings against two of Fernandez's former chiefs of staff — Anibal Fernandez (no relation) and Jorge Capitanich — for allegedly taking public funds earmarked for Football para Todos.

