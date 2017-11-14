Entertainment

UK TV producer claims Downing St official groped her breast

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:33 AM

LONDON

The British prime minister's office says it is treating with "utmost seriousness" a television producer's allegation that she was sexually assaulted inside 10 Downing St., the official office for Britain's leader.

Daisy Goodwin, who created royal period drama "Victoria," says a government official groped her breast while she was visiting Downing St. to discuss a proposed television program. She says she did not report the incident, which happened during the 2010-2016 administration of Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron.

Goodwin told Radio Times magazine that recent abuse revelations made her reconsider her silence.

Cameron's spokesman said he was "alarmed, shocked and concerned" and had informed the Cabinet Office, which investigates allegations of misbehavior in politics.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said Tuesday the government treated all allegations "with the utmost seriousness."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

    Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, November 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media.

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday 0:41

Matthew McConaughey gives out free turkeys in Kentucky on his birthday
Demetria Obilor talks about her experiences of body shaming 4:19

Demetria Obilor talks about her experiences of body shaming

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:50

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting

View More Video