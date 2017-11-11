Indonesia museum removes Hitler display after protests

An Indonesian visual effects museum that encouraged visitors to take selfies with a waxwork of Hitler against a giant image of the Auschwitz extermination camp has removed the exhibit after protests.
Warli, the De Mata Trick Eye Museum's marketing officer, says the statue was removed Friday night following an Associated Press story highlighting outrage from Jewish and rights groups.
Human Rights Watch had denounced the exhibit as "sickening" and the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, which campaigns against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, had demanded its immediate removal.
The museum, which has waxworks of about 80 famous historical and contemporary figures, had the Hitler figure on display since 2014.
