Kim Jong Un's North Korea is _ cautiously _ going online

In this May 5, 2015 file photo, a man sits in front of portraits of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il, right, as he uses his smartphone in Pyongyang, North Korea. Ever so cautiously, North Korea is going online. This is all done with a two-tiered system where the trusted elite can surf with relative freedom while the masses are kept inside the national intranet, painstakingly sealed off from the outside world and meticulously surveilled. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo