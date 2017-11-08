AP source: Jones threatens Goodell deal after Elliott ban

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2014, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk at the NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cowboys at Wembley Stadium in London. Jones has threatened to sue the NFL over a proposed contract extension for Goodell, a dispute apparently sparked by star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo