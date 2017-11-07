This Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, photo, shows the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is preparing its grand opening, unveiling its treasures to the world after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers’ rights. The museum, which opens on Saturday, Nov. 11 to the public, encompasses work from both the East and West.
This Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, photo, shows the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is preparing its grand opening, unveiling its treasures to the world after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers’ rights. The museum, which opens on Saturday, Nov. 11 to the public, encompasses work from both the East and West. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo
This Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, photo, shows the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is preparing its grand opening, unveiling its treasures to the world after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers’ rights. The museum, which opens on Saturday, Nov. 11 to the public, encompasses work from both the East and West. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo

Entertainment

France's Macron, Arab leaders to inaugurate Louvre Abu Dhabi

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 11:39 PM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

French President Emmanuel Macron will be joining Arab leaders to inaugurate the new Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The new museum in the capital of the United Arab Emirates will host the officials on Wednesday evening.

The museum marks a major cultural achievement for the UAE after a decade-long wait and questions about the condition laborers on the project faced.

Artwork at the new Louvre offers a brief history of the world and its major religions, not shying away from Judaism in a country that officially doesn't recognize Israel.

Museum officials say it also serves as a cultural bridge between the East and West. Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum sits under a honeycombed dome of eight layers of Arab-style geometric shapes.

The museum opens to the public on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Demetria Obilor talks about her experiences of body shaming

    Demetria Obilor ignited a conversation on social media about body shaming. She sat down with News 8 Daybreak in Dallas, Texas to talk about her experience.

Demetria Obilor talks about her experiences of body shaming

Demetria Obilor talks about her experiences of body shaming 4:19

Demetria Obilor talks about her experiences of body shaming

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:50

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting
Star Sessions with Katy Guillen and the Girls 4:26

Star Sessions with Katy Guillen and the Girls

View More Video