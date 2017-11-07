JFK files: FBI concerned of growing Latino political power

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 1963, file photo first lady Jackie Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy, Lady Bird and Vice President Lyndon Johnson attend a LULAC dinner in Houston. Newly released documents regarding John F. Kennedy's assassination show the FBI was monitoring Latino civil rights groups weeks before the president would make history by visiting with one of the organizations. A memo released October 2017 said an FBI informant kept close watch on a Dallas chapter of the G.I. Forum, a moderate group of Mexican American veterans who spoke out against discrimination. Houston Chronicle via AP, File Ted Rozumaiski