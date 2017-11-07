Egyptian activists pan US actress Helen Hunt in open letter

This Nov. 5, 2017 image taken from video, shows American actress Helen Hunt speaking during a government-organized youth conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Egyptian activists have condemned Hunt for her participation in the conference that they say is whitewashing authorities' appalling human rights record and suppression of free speech. The open letter by Mona Seif and other well-known human rights advocates gained nearly 300 signatures by the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Arabic reads, "Live, Sharm el Sheikh." CAPITAL BROADCAST CENTER AP Photo