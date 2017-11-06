FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Hillsboro, Ohio, Mayor Drew Hastings is interviewed at his offices in Hillsboro, Ohio. The veteran standup comedian acquitted of all charges after he was accused of abusing his power as mayor of the small Ohio city says he won't seek a third term. Hastings made the announcement Monday, Nov. 6, during an interview with the BBC at the offices of the Times-Gazette.
Entertainment

Standup comedian says he won't seek 3rd term as Ohio mayor

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:25 PM

HILLSBORO, Ohio

A veteran standup comedian acquitted of all charges after he was accused of abusing his power as mayor of a small Ohio city says he won't seek a third term.

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings made the announcement Monday during an interview with the BBC at the offices of the Times-Gazette.

Hastings later told the paper he's accomplished a lot and left the city in a good place for someone else in the future.

A Highland County jury found Hastings not guilty last year of a charge of election falsification concerning his residency and of a charge stemming from alleged misuse of city trash bins.

Hastings has appeared on Comedy Central and "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno.

