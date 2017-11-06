Standup comedian says he won't seek 3rd term as Ohio mayor

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Hillsboro, Ohio, Mayor Drew Hastings is interviewed at his offices in Hillsboro, Ohio. The veteran standup comedian acquitted of all charges after he was accused of abusing his power as mayor of the small Ohio city says he won't seek a third term. Hastings made the announcement Monday, Nov. 6, during an interview with the BBC at the offices of the Times-Gazette. John Minchillo, File AP Photo