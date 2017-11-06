Bono among figures named in leak of tax-haven documents

FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017 file photo, U2 singer Bono makes a peace sign as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Leaked papers revealing investments in tax havens by the world's wealthy suggest U2 frontman Bono used a company based in low-tax Malta to buy part of a shopping mall in Lithuania, it was announced on Monday Nov. 6. Michel Euler, file AP Photo