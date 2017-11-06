Entertainment

Final day of campaigning in race to replace Gov. Christie

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 5:27 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

The candidates in the race to replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are gearing up for their final day of campaigning.

Democrat Phil Murphy held an evening rally in Asbury Park Sunday with rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) continued her 60-stop bus tour that included scheduled visits to a church and a Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

The two major party candidates will be back on the trail Monday as they continued their get out the vote efforts in advance of Tuesday's election.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with governor races this year.

Murphy's central promise is electrifying the state's sluggish economy. Guadagno wants to slash sky-high property taxes.

Murphy leads Guadagno in polls in the race to succeed term-limited Christie. Five independent and third-party candidates are also running.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

    Day of the Dead – largely celebrated November 1 and 2 – is about honoring the memory of loved ones, not trick-or-treating. Observers explain the significance of the skulls and altars and why it's important to distinguish Dia de los Muertos from Halloween.

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween 2:01

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween
These adorable Kansas City kids in their costumes are ready for Halloween 1:13

These adorable Kansas City kids in their costumes are ready for Halloween
Star Sessions with Julia Othmer 4:12

Star Sessions with Julia Othmer

View More Video