Marathon race director Peter Ciaccia, left, greets comedian Kevin Hart as he crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Marathon race director Peter Ciaccia, left, greets comedian Kevin Hart as he crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Seth Wenig AP Photo
Marathon race director Peter Ciaccia, left, greets comedian Kevin Hart as he crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Seth Wenig AP Photo

Entertainment

Kevin Hart gets serious, beats Tiki Barber in NYC Marathon

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 6:12 PM

NEW YORK

Kevin Hart got serious about training for the New York City Marathon. So serious, he beat former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.

The comedian and actor posted a video on Instagram that says "Marathon complete. Got my gold medal. It's an amazing feeling. I can check this goal off my list."

He finished his first NYC marathon in 4 hours, 5 minutes, 6 seconds. He'll have some bragging rights on Barber, running 33 minutes faster than the 42-year-old retired football player turned broadcaster.

The 38-year-old Hart says he "cramped real bad after Mile 20" but immediately set another goal of running more marathons.

Kathrine Switzer ran her first NYC marathon since winning the title in 1974. The 70-year-old author and marathon commentator finished in 4:48:21.

Switzer was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1967. She used her initials because women weren't allowed to enter the event.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

    Day of the Dead – largely celebrated November 1 and 2 – is about honoring the memory of loved ones, not trick-or-treating. Observers explain the significance of the skulls and altars and why it's important to distinguish Dia de los Muertos from Halloween.

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween 2:01

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween
These adorable Kansas City kids in their costumes are ready for Halloween 1:13

These adorable Kansas City kids in their costumes are ready for Halloween
Star Sessions with Julia Othmer 4:12

Star Sessions with Julia Othmer

View More Video