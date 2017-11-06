Comic book lovers to descend on Kansas City Comic Con

Bartle Hall will be swarming with superheroes, geeks, cosplayers and comic book lovers of all stripes next weekend for the third Kansas City Comic Con.
Actor and comedian Jason Mewes and AMC’s The Comic Book Men are among the featured guests, but scheduled panel celebrities also include Burt Ward and Lee Meriwether from the 1960s “Batman” TV show and movie and Margot Kidder from the 1978 movie “Superman.”
Three-day passes for the Nov. 10-12 event are $60 for adults. Kids ages 10 and younger are free. Single-day tickets are also available at $25 Friday, $35 Saturday and $30 Sunday.
Separate from the daily events, Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin will do a live podcast of “Fatman and Batman” from Bartle Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for that are $30. All are available from Ticketmaster.
Organizers expect about 10,000 people to attend this year’s Kansas City Comic Con.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
