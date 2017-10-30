It lives! This nightmare machine writes bone-chilling tales

In this Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 photo, co-creator of a fiction-writing 'chatbot,' Massachusetts Institute of Technology postdoctoral associate Pinar Yanardag, of Istanbul, Turkey, sits for a photograph in front of a graphic from the home page of the site called "Shelley." Named after "Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley, the chatbot has been trained on more than 140,000 horror stories written by amateur writers on a popular online forum. Now Shelley is generating its own stories on Twitter, taking turns with humans in an experiment to find out if artificial intelligence is smart enough to make someone feel scared. Steven Senne AP Photo