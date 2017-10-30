Entertainment

Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 12:02 AM

LOS ANGELES

Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.

Spacey posted on Twitter that he doesn't remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior.

Actor Anthony Rapp tells BuzzFeed he was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey's apartment. He says an inebriated Spacey placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him but he was able to leave before the encounter could go further.

Rapp — now 46 — says he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein were publicized.

On Twitter, the now 58-year-old Spacey said for the first time publicly that he is gay adding that he wants to deal with this honestly. Spacey said "that starts with examining my own behavior."

