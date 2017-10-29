Entertainment

Viral photos of college student spurs modeling agency calls

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 7:15 PM

PLYMOUTH, N.H.

Two photographs of a New Hampshire college student that have gone viral on social media are bringing her dreams of becoming a model closer to reality.

Anok Yai (uh-NUCK yie) grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, and is a sophomore at Plymouth State University. The Boston Globe reports that a photographer took photos of her for his Instagram account about a week ago while she was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington. He said he was photographing people with nice outfits.

The photos had been liked more than 11,000 times by Sunday, and Yai said last week she's heard from three modeling agencies.

The biochemistry student says she's always been interested in fashion and art, but modeling was a dream she didn't think would ever happen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

    Ticket brokers and bots are vying for the hottest concert tickets along with fans, and driving up prices in the process. And a lot of tickets are pulled from the pool by the tours before the sale to the general public.

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips
Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House 4:47

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House
These kids have some things you may want to know about Halloween 3:30

These kids have some things you may want to know about Halloween

View More Video