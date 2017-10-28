In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Janet Jackson, center, and brother Randy, left, are followed by a video crew as they leave their childhood home in Gary, Ind. The
In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Janet Jackson, center, and brother Randy, left, are followed by a video crew as they leave their childhood home in Gary, Ind. The Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary.
In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Janet Jackson, center, and brother Randy, left, are followed by a video crew as they leave their childhood home in Gary, Ind. The Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary.

Entertainment

Janet Jackson visits small childhood home in Gary, Indiana

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:58 PM

GARY, Ind.

Singer Janet Jackson and her brother Randy Jackson have visited their childhood home in Gary, Indiana, and talked with local high school students.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. Janet Jackson told students at Roosevelt High School that she started crying when she saw the small house. She said, "me and my family are so blessed. I'm so thankful."

The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. The family moved out of the industrial city about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Chicago after the Jackson 5 recorded their first album in 1969, when Janet Jackson was a toddler.

She also told students she misses performing with her siblings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House

    Love Irish food? Chef Shaun Brady gives The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva a tour of some of the Irish food on the menu at Brady's Public House, a new Irish pub at 5424 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. Brady's, which renovated the building, is located former Mike's Tavern space. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House 4:47

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House
These kids have some things you may want to know about Halloween 3:30

These kids have some things you may want to know about Halloween
Star Sessions with Amanda Fish 6:27

Star Sessions with Amanda Fish

View More Video