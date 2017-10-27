Entertainment

Lawmaker blasts video game allowing fantasy pipeline attacks

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 7:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

A Minnesota lawmaker wants to impose new restrictions on state funding of the arts after learning about a video game that lets players zap imaginary oil pipelines with lightning bolts.

Elizabeth LaPensee received nearly $3,300 from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund to create "Thunderbird Strike ." She worked then at the University of Minnesota Duluth but took a job last year at Michigan State University.

State Rep. Bob Gunther, R-Fairmont, tells the Star Tribune it promotes violence with "zero benefit to Minnesota." He says the rules should require projects supported by the fund to be completed in Minnesota.

LaPensee told The Associated Press earlier that the game is a work of art meant to show how oil development has damaged the environment. She said it's not meant to incite eco-terrorism.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House

    Love Irish food? Chef Shaun Brady gives The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva a tour of some of the Irish food on the menu at Brady's Public House, a new Irish pub at 5424 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. Brady's, which renovated the building, is located former Mike's Tavern space. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House 4:47

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House
These kids have some things you may want to know about Halloween 3:30

These kids have some things you may want to know about Halloween
Star Sessions with Amanda Fish 6:27

Star Sessions with Amanda Fish

View More Video